10 Retirement Hot Spots in the U.S.:

Many workers dream of moving to Florida for retirement. But plenty of other people are envisioning an ideal retirement in Hawaii, Colorado, North Carolina or Oregon. There are actually seven different states with at least one metro area ranked as a highly desirable retirement spot by Americans age 45 and older, according to a U.S. News online survey. Here’s a look at the most desirable places to retire.

Fort Myers, Florida

Located along the Caloosahatchee River near the Gulf of Mexico, Fort Myers is a beach retirement destination. The mild winter weather and affordable cost of living draw many retirees to the area, and over a third of the population is age 60 or older. Florida doesn’t have a state income tax, so those who choose to work in retirement get to keep more of their earnings. Fort Myers is an ideal retirement spot for those interested in fishing or boating, and it’s not difficult to find a pleasant spot to drop anchor and enjoy lunch or a swim.

Sarasota, Florida

White sand beaches, swaying palm trees and pleasant winter weather are a big part of the attraction of retirement in Sarasota. But in addition to providing opportunities for relaxation, this picturesque city is an inspiration to artists who flock to the area for an annual film festival, improv festival and chalk festival. Retirees who relocate to Sarasota should be able to find plenty of company, as 38% of the population is age 60 or older. The moderate housing costs allow retirees on a budget to enjoy a Florida beach retirement.

Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville‘s atmospheric scenery has been inspiring for artists, writers and musicians for generations. It’s easy to take in the natural surroundings on a scenic drive along the Blue Ridge Parkway. More ambitious retirees will find opportunities to explore Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the Pisgah and Nantahala National Forests. On the other hand, you might prefer to stay in town and embark on a culinary adventure through Asheville’s innovative restaurants and unique breweries. Just over a quarter of Asheville residents are age 60 or older.

Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville is among the fastest-growing cities in the U.S. and added 12,153 people in past year, according to Census Bureau data. It is now the 12th most populous city in the country. Retirees in Jacksonville have convenient access to Atlantic Ocean beaches as well as the amenities of a major metro area. The area has several hospitals, including a branch of the Mayo Clinic. Housing is reasonably priced, and there may be job opportunities for seniors interested in working part time.

Portland, Oregon

Portland is an ideal retirement spot for active retirees who enjoy outdoor activities. The 5,200-acre Forest Park is among the largest urban parks in the county and has over 80 miles of trails. Portland is also home to impressive gardens, including the International Rose Test Garden and the Portland Japanese Garden. The city promotes environmentally conscious transportation options, including walking, biking and a public transportation system, which make it possible for retirees to get around without a car. It’s easy to spend an afternoon getting lost in the massive Powell’s Books, sampling the specialty coffee and doughnut shops or enjoying a farm-to-table dining experience.

Colorado Springs, Colorado

This desirable retirement spot combines a low cost of living with a high quality of life. Located near the Rocky Mountains, Colorado Springs is an ideal place to explore natural wonders, including Pikes Peak and the Garden of the Gods. The city usually receives a moderate amount of snow in the winter and is within driving distance of multiple ski resorts. Colorado Springs has a large military presence, which could make the area appealing to military retirees. You may also bump into some Olympic athletes who come from around the country to train at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.

Pensacola, Florida

A retirement dream of swaying palm trees and sandy beaches can be realized in Pensacola. Located in western Florida near the border with Alabama, this affordable beach retirement spot provides convenient access to the Pensacola Bay and the Gulf of Mexico. The Gulf Islands National Seashore has white sandy beaches, coastal marshes and historic forts to explore. Other popular beaches include Pensacola Beach and Perdido Key State Park. Pensacola’s low housing prices make it affordable for retirees on a budget to relocate to the area.

San Diego

San Diego has gained 11,549 new residents in the past year and is now the 8th most populous city in the country, according to Census Bureau data. Many people move to San Deigo for the job opportunities and the high quality of life along California‘s Pacific coast. San Diego has 17 miles of coastline, and you can find a beach ideal for surfing, tide pooling or relaxing, or try them all over the course of your retirement. The biggest drawback of retirement in San Diego is the high cost of housing, which could put San Diego out of reach for retirees on a tight budget.

Las Vegas

Many people are initially drawn to Las Vegas’ gambling, entertainment and nightlife. From celebrity chef restaurants to exciting musical performances, there is always something happening. But it’s when you venture beyond the strip that you begin to see how much more Las Vegas has to offer. The low cost of housing makes it easy to relocate, especially from more expensive states. Las Vegas drew 9,016 new residents over the past year, the Census Bureau found. Retirees can enjoy the rocky desert landscape at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area or relax at Lake Mead.

Honolulu

A relaxing retirement on a beach in Hawaii is something many working people dream about. This sunny tropical island has year-round pleasant temperatures and a laid-back vibe that’s sure to help you relax. The rhythms of the sea are a part of life in Honolulu, and it’s easy to begin and end each day at the beach. However, life in Hawaii’s state capital city isn’t without challenges. The cost of living and housing are higher than in many other desirable retirement spots, and frequent trips back to the mainland can get expensive.

Update 02/28/20: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.