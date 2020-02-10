10 Reasons Not to Buy Tesla Stock

Be wary of Tesla mania. Tesla (ticker: TSLA) has been one of the hottest stocks on Wall Street in the…

Be wary of Tesla mania.

Tesla (ticker: TSLA) has been one of the hottest stocks on Wall Street in the past six months, gaining 301% since June 1 and another 79% in the first five weeks of 2020. Tesla bulls say the company’s long-term disruptive potential in the auto and energy markets are paving the way for much higher prices in years ahead, while Tesla bears say the stock has simply become Wall Street’s latest mania. Although Tesla’s latest earnings report suggests its fundamental picture has improved, here are 10 reasons not to buy the stock following the recent rally, according to Bank of America.

Tesla’s delivery growth is constrained.

Bank of America analyst and Tesla bear John Murphy says Tesla’s vehicle delivery growth has been quite impressive. However, he says Tesla’s entire production capacity is still just a little bit more than a single General Motors Co. (GM) or Ford Motor Co. (F) plant. Tesla is building or ramping up additional production capacity in China and Europe, but Murphy says its current production capacity of 500,000 units may constrain its growth trajectory in 2020 and beyond. Murphy is projecting Tesla will reach 1 million units of capacity by 2023, far short of legacy automaker production.

Tesla’s market isn’t as big as people think.

Regardless of Tesla’s production capacity, there must be demand for its vehicles for its growth thesis to play out. Murphy estimates only about 15% of U.S. light vehicle sales currently take place at price points of $35,000 or above, the current range for Tesla vehicles. Murphy projects average electric vehicle prices won’t drop to $35,000 until 2030. The roll-off of U.S. tax credits adds to electric vehicle cost hurdles. In addition, he says electric vehicle infrastructure will not support widespread usage for several more years. He is projecting just 15% electric vehicle penetration by 2030.

Tesla has a narrow product portfolio.

Another constraint on Tesla’s growth is its relatively few available products. Murphy says the Model S and Model X are demonstrating the typical new product spike in initial sales followed by consumer burnout in subsequent years. Tesla bulls point to the Model Y as the next big demand growth driver, but Murphy says the Model Y could easily cannibalize demand for the Model 3. Murphy says over-the-air software updates are good, but they aren’t the same from a sales standpoint as model updates. Murphy says Tesla needs at least five models that can be refreshed every five years.

Tesla has problems with profitability and consistency.

One of the major catalysts for Tesla’s parabolic rise in recent months is the company reported profitable third and fourth quarters of 2019, but Tesla reported profitable third and fourth quarters of 2018 as well before falling back to losses. Murphy says Tesla’s latest profits and cash flow numbers appear to be “less bad than in prior years,” but Tesla has yet to demonstrate consistency and report a profitable year at scale. Murphy says new product launches will result in the same “periods of negative profits” that accompanied previous product launches.

Tesla is not a FAANG stock.

Murphy says Tesla is often compared to the so-called FAANG stocks, Facebook (FB), Amazon.com (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Netflix (NFLX) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL). While Tesla may have similar disruptive potential, Murphy says its growth requires “massive capital commitments” that differentiate it from the FAANG group. He says Tesla’s model is much more expensive and difficult to scale than the typical tech company. Tesla raised external capital as recently as last year. Murphy says Tesla’s stock is “fundamentally overvalued” compared with low-valued auto peers, richly valued tech peers and a weighted average of both.

Tesla is not self-funding.

In 2019, Tesla raised $2.7 billion in capital and took out a $500 million loan from a Chinese bank. Tesla also pulled cash from Model Y and CyberTruck reservations, two models that are a long way from launch. Over the past six years, Tesla has raised nearly $15 billion in external capital to subsidize launches of the Models S, X and 3. Despite Tesla’s claims that its business has now become self-funding, Murphy says Tesla will still need massive amounts of capital to fund new model launches and capacity expansions in China, Europe and elsewhere.

Tesla needs to raise capital.

Murphy says the current low-rate environment has made Tesla’s cost of capital “negligible” for nearly a decade. Unfortunately, Murphy says Tesla “management has demonstrated hubris in past years by not operating like a company in need of capital.” For years, Tesla has told investors it will no longer need to raise capital. However, Tesla just announced a new $2 billion capital raise days after CEO Elon Musk said on Tesla’s earnings call “it doesn’t make sense to raise money.” Murphy says raising capital is the right move for Tesla, so investors may be hit by additional dilution in the future.

Credit investors may turn negative.

In mid-2019, Tesla bonds were trading at around 85 cents on the dollar, which Murphy says is indicative of a company in “financial duress.” In general, Murphy says Tesla bond investors rely more heavily on fundamental financial analysis, whereas Tesla stock investors rely on “a dream of the future market and financial opportunity” for the company. As the stock has skyrocketed in recent months, Murphy says Tesla bonds have traded sympathetically, suggesting bondholders have gotten more optimistic. However, bondholders could easily turn negative again if Tesla disappoints with its cash flow projections.

Tesla utilizes creative accounting.

Murphy says one of the bullish catalysts for Tesla stock in recent years has been the company’s reliance on “creativity with financial reporting.” Murphy says some of this creative accounting has been innocuous, such as Tesla taking advantage of calendar timing to manipulate working capital, receivables and payables. However, he says Tesla’s non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) numbers are a more material example of accounting creativity. Murphy says none of Tesla’s accounting has been fraudulent, but it hasn’t necessarily painted an accurate picture of the company’s financial position at times. Murphy terms accounting a “major risk” for Tesla investors.

Tesla is the highest-risk momentum stock.

U.S. stocks have been in an uninterrupted bull market that has rewarded growth over value and momentum over consistency for more than 10 years. Murphy says much of Tesla’s outperformance in recent months has come from short covering and momentum trading rather than improvements in the company’s fundamentals. The Bank of America US Equities Strategy team identifies Tesla as one of the most momentum-oriented stocks the firm covers, suggesting Tesla could get hit harder than nearly any other stock if the late-2019 market rotation from momentum to value stocks resumes.

