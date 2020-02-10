10 Colleges With the Highest In-State Tuition

The U.S. News Short List, separate from our overall rankings, is a regular series that magnifies individual data points in…

College hopefuls who want to avoid acquiring an excessive amount of student loan debt often choose to apply to public schools in their home state to capitalize on in-state tuition.

However, the unfortunate reality is that many public colleges and universities are costly.

Among the 495 ranked public schools that reported their 2019-2020 tuition and fees to U.S. News in an annual survey, the average in-state price was $9,832. The 10 most expensive public schools for in-state students each charged more than $17,500, with an average cost of roughly $21,800.

Louisiana’s Southern University and A&M College was the most expensive school for in-state students during the 2019-2020 school year, with tuition and fees that exceeded $43,300.

Meanwhile, the least expensive public school for in-state students was the United States Merchant Marine Academy in New York, a tuition-free college that charged fees that add up to only $1,050.

Eight of the 10 priciest public schools for in-state students are National Universities, institutions that are often research-oriented and offer a variety of college majors as well as master’s degrees and doctorates.

One school — Southern University and A&M College — is a Regional University, meaning that it offers a broad range of undergraduate programs and some master’s programs but few doctorates. The remaining school on the list — the Virginia Military Institute — is a National Liberal Arts College, meaning that it emphasizes undergraduate education and awards at least half of its degrees in liberal arts disciplines.

Virginia is home to three of the most expensive public schools for in-state students, and Pennsylvania also has three. Louisiana, Colorado, New Hampshire and Vermont each host one of these schools.

Below is a list of the 10 ranked public schools where in-state students paid the highest tuition and fees for the 2019-2020 academic year. These figures do not include room and board, books, transportation and other costs. They also do not factor in any scholarships or grants a student might receive. Unranked schools, which did not meet certain criteria required by U.S. News to be numerically ranked, were not considered for this report.

