10 Colleges Where Graduates Have the Most Debt

The U.S. News Short List, separate from our overall rankings, is a regular series that magnifies individual data points in hopes of providing students and parents a way to find which undergraduate or graduate programs excel or have room to grow in specific areas.

For families deciding how much to take out in student loans to pay for college, experts commonly advise that a student’s debt at graduation should be less than his or her annual starting salary.

While costs may be a concern, a bachelor’s degree is typically worth it. The average college graduate’s salary is $30,000 more than an average worker with only a high school diploma, according to a 2019 analysis by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

That said, prospective students are often advised to do their research before making the investment in a college education, including by evaluating student debt statistics.

Among the 1,031 ranked colleges that submitted this data to U.S. News in an annual survey, the average student loan debt for graduates in the class of 2018 who borrowed to pay for school was nearly $30,000. That average debt load was much higher among the 10 colleges where graduates had the highest debt: $51,507.

Topping the list is Wilkes University in Pennsylvania, where graduates who borrowed left with an average debt load of $56,409.

For some schools on this list, graduates may have a difficult time paying back their student loans. Carthage College in Wisconsin, for example, reported an average debt load of $52,380 for the class of 2018, while the median annual earnings one year after graduating from Carthage ranges from $20,800 to $52,400 depending on field of study, according to U.S. Department of Education data. That means for some graduates, their debt load is larger than their starting salary, which may result in longer repayment periods or even missed payments and delinquency status.

The percent of graduating students who borrowed to pay for college varies widely among these 10 schools. At the Maine Maritime Academy, 94% of graduating students took out student loans. At Texas Christian University, by contrast, 35% of graduating students borrowed to pay for school.

Students who receive some college education but do not graduate are among the groups that feel the greatest impact of student loan debt. A 2017 analysis by the Hechinger Report, a nonprofit news organization, found that 3.9 million students with federal student loan debt dropped out of college during fiscal years 2015 and 2016. Students who do not graduate are three times more likely to default than borrowers who do, according to the Department of Education.

At the colleges where the class of 2018 had the highest average debt loads, Department of Education data shows a wide range in the percent of students who graduated within eight years of first attending the institution.

For example, at Bryant University in Rhode Island, which reported an average debt load of $54,067, government data shows that 79% of students graduated within that time frame. But at Mansfield University of Pennsylvania, which reported an average debt load of $52,243, just over half of students — 53% — graduated in that period.

Below is a list of the 10 colleges where 2018 graduates who took out loans for school had the highest average debt load. Unranked schools, which did not meet certain criteria required by U.S. News to be numerically ranked, were not considered for this report.

U.S. News surveyed more than 1,900 colleges and universities for our 2019 survey of undergraduate programs. Schools self-reported myriad data regarding their academic programs and the makeup of their student body, among other areas, making U.S. News' data the most accurate and detailed collection of college facts and figures of its kind.

