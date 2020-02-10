10 Best Technology Jobs in the U.S.

Secure a great future with a technology job. Can you make an app for that? Do you understand how cloud…

Secure a great future with a technology job.

Can you make an app for that? Do you understand how cloud computing works? If so, you could make a lot of money. The tech industry is attractive for workers for a variety of reasons. For starters, there’s a lot of demand for tech-skilled employees, with all of the computers, tablets, smartphones and other devices our society depends on. It’s also an industry in which you are often well-compensated and can work remotely. Take a look at these 10 best tech jobs from the U.S. News & World Report Best Jobs rankings. Data comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Software Developer

Median Salary: $105,590

Expected Job Growth by 2028: 21%

Software developers affect virtually every part of our lives — and definitely our virtual lives. If you listen to music through a streaming service or you organize photos on a laptop, you can thank a software developer.

Some software developers get their start in childhood, teaching themselves how to create code for a computer. That said, usually future software developers go to college and get a bachelor’s degree in computer science.

It’s a well-paying job in which you may work for a software publishing company or a company that designs computer systems.

IT Manager

Median Salary: $142,530

Expected Job Growth by 2028: 11.3%

An information technology manager is also sometimes referred to as an information systems manager.

Managing information technology is a job with a lot of responsibilities, especially in bigger companies that oversee lots of data. For instance, you’ll need to keep hackers at bay and make sure computer systems don’t go down. In other words, you’re the person making the big decisions about your employer’s technology.

Web Developer

Median Salary: $69,430

Expected Job Growth by 2028: 13%

When you go to a website and think, “Wow, nice website,” that’s due to a web developer.

Your employer will probably prefer that you have a college degree — but you can often get by with an associate degree.

That said, it’s the type of job you can often do as a freelancer, and so you may be able to start a web design business without any degree — provided you have the chops to design websites, of course.

This is a career that requires a lot of training or at least constantly learning. There’s no being complacent. The job changes as technology and gadgets change.

Database Administrator

Median Salary: $90,070

Expected Job Growth by 2028: 9%

Database administrator isn’t a term you hear a lot, but there are a lot of them, and there’s a demand for more. DBAs organize a company’s database. They essentially run the digital side of an office. They work with computer programmers and managers and may function a bit as an IT manager, making sure that a database isn’t compromised by hackers.

Generally, you’ll need a bachelor’s degree, preferably in computer science or perhaps information technology. You’ll probably work full time and for a large company that needs to protect a sizable database, such as a university or insurance company.

Information Security Analyst

Median Salary: $98,350

Expected Job Growth by 2028: 31.6%

An information security analyst is essentially a high-tech security guard. But instead of standing on your feet for hours on end and chasing the occasional thief, you’ll be protecting your employer’s information systems from hackers and cyberattacks.

Unfortunately, malware, hacks and cyberattacks are more common than ever. Entire city governments occasionally find themselves at the mercy of cyber criminals who shut down computer systems until a ransom is paid.

If you take on a job such as this, you might work for a government office, health care organization, bank, retail corporation or any company that depends on keeping its information systems safe from cyberattacks.

Computer Systems Analyst

Median Salary: $88,740

Expected Job Growth by 2028: 8.8%

If you’re a computer systems analyst, you’re designing more efficient computer systems and processes for clients. It’s a job that requires a lot of skills. You need to understand what the business operates and thus what type of technology it requires. You’ll need to find the best technology to help the company’s computer system. You’ll oversee the installation of the new system, and after that, test the system and train people to use it.

You may work for a computer system design firm or perhaps the city government. You might wind up in finance or at a health care company. And given how computers are always evolving, you’ll likely never get bored or find yourself out of a job.

Computer Network Architect

Median Salary: $109,020

Expected Job Growth by 2028: 5.3%

The digital world you live in? Computer network architects design, build and maintain that. They create numerous types of data communication networks, such as cloud infrastructures to smaller intranets.

This job requires a lot of technical skill — but also a lot of business acumen, since you need to understand your company’s goals and how to meet those objectives. You also will have to stay within a budget and manage a staff. You’ll probably come to this job with a bachelor’s degree in something related to computers — or experience as perhaps an IT manager or a computer systems analyst.

Computer Systems Administrator

Median Salary: $82,050

Expected Job Growth by 2028: 4.7%

You know how a corporation or organization has computer servers? Well, somebody has to set them up and maintain them. A computer systems administrator works with servers and crisscrossing network cables as well as the hardware and software that runs the company’s local area and wide area networks. If there’s a problem that would take down the computer servers, the computer systems administrator will fix it — and ideally, prevent problems from occurring in the first place.

In short, the computer systems administrator’s main function of work is to make sure the computer servers are running, so everybody else can do their work.

Computer Support Specialist

Median Salary: $53,470

Expected Job Growth by 2028: 9.6%

If you’ve had trouble logging into a computer, if software has gone haywire, or if your operating system is down, you may have called a computer support specialist. If that’s your job, you’ll be helping a lot of frustrated folks, maybe on the phone and maybe in person, depending where you work. You might be at a call center. You might be in an office at a large organization helping all of its employees or members.

It’s an in-demand job. After all, technology is always changing, which means computer users are likely to always be a little frazzled and in need of advice.

Computer Programmer

Median Salary: $84,280

Expected Job Growth by 2028: -7.2%

Just as a book wouldn’t exist without an author, a software program wouldn’t get very far without a computer programmer. Computer programmers write directions in computer languages, and the computer carries out the orders of the computer programmer, who often receives the instructions from a software developer or engineer.

It takes a lot of skill to be a computer programmer, the job pays well, and many programmers work for themselves or telecommute. The only downside for computer programmers in the United States and Canada is that many of these positions are being given to those in other countries where the pay is lower.

