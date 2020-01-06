Why Resilience Is Key to Medical School Success

It is difficult to emphasize just how essential resilience is to medicine. From the time you first become a medical…

It is difficult to emphasize just how essential resilience is to medicine.

From the time you first become a medical student until you retire as a physician, the inherent unpredictability and challenge of the profession demands that doctors be adaptable and persistent in the face of circumstances that would seem to preclude both of these traits. Even the strongest med students will encounter difficult spaces in which stepping back is more appealing than leaning into the work.

For instance, I helped take care of a young patient who died the day before a major holiday. I have gotten too many practice questions wrong the night before a big test, sending myself into a panic. Once, I sutured up a surgical wound at the end of a case, only to have my resident easily unravel the stitches and ask that I try again.

[READ: 3 Skills Every Premed Student Should Develop Before Medical School]

Over and over, I and my fellow trainees endure failure. And while failure is certainly part of the learning process, it also comes with a steep emotional burden. Without resilience, we would be unable to shoulder that burden and would be prevented from becoming effective practitioners.

Resilience does not grow from playing it safe or from easy success. It sprouts from risk, struggle and failure. We learn more about ourselves when things go wrong than we do when everything goes according to plan.

To gain admittance into medical school, however, a lot of things have to go right. You have to have a high MCAT score and undergraduate GPA, as well as a resume filled with items attesting to your suitability for medicine. In the face of these high standards, taking risks and failing can seem like ways to ensure a rejection letter.

[Read: How to Find Balance as a Premed Student.]

But the Association of American Medical Colleges lists resilience among its recommended prerequisite qualities for future physicians, and students who have shown adaptability in the face of struggle are thus valued in the med school admissions process.

While deliberately seeking struggle and failure is not advised, seeking pursuits that do not guarantee success and that require you to move beyond your comfort zone is. Foster resilience by learning to sit with uncertainty.

In addition to taking risks, premed students can cultivate resilience by building a strong network of social support. Humans are social beings, and we are often better able to cope with stress when we can share our experiences with a group.

Part of becoming resilient is making connections with people who will support you as you navigate the rigors of medical education. Becoming a physician can be isolating, but having pre-existing supports in place before you start med school can help to ease the intensity of the experience.

[Read: 3 Tips for High School Students Considering Premed.]

Since med schools look for evidence of resilience when admitting applicants, it is crucial that you demonstrate on your application and during interviews that you possess this quality. Your personal statement is an obvious place to highlight your adaptability and emotional maturity, but other places in your application — such as descriptions of your activities — can also serve as spaces to demonstrate your resilience.

On interview day, it is common to be asked about personal or academic struggles and how you navigated them. Though you may have an impulse to move on quickly from a question that seemingly highlights a weakness, take time to answer this type of question thoughtfully. Own your narrative: Describe what was hard about the circumstance, where you made mistakes and what you learned from it.

Throughout the med school admissions process, reflect on your struggles not as sources of mistakes, but rather as stories about your ability to learn and grow from unexpected circumstances.

More from U.S. News

4 Cliches to Avoid in Your Medical School Personal Statement

Why It’s Hard to Get Into Medical School Despite Doctor Shortages

Why Medical School May Not Be the Path for You

Why Resilience Is Key to Medical School Success originally appeared on usnews.com