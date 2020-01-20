Why International Students Should Consider Online Colleges in the U.S.

Pursuing a U.S. degree from the comfort of one’s own home can be a welcome option for prospective international students.…

Pursuing a U.S. degree from the comfort of one’s own home can be a welcome option for prospective international students. For some students, relocation and overall costs may weigh heavily on their decision to study overseas. While most U.S. colleges and universities offer some online courses, an increasing number now offer fully online undergraduate degree programs.

“For international students who want to interact with learners from around the world without having to travel around the world, an online degree is a great option,” says Bill Fritz, director of admissions and financial aid at Pennsylvania State University–World Campus, which offers Penn State degrees entirely online.

According to the most recent data available from the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics, 35% of international students took at least one online course in 2015-16, but only about 6% were enrolled in programs that were taught exclusively online.

Here are three reasons prospective international students may want to consider pursuing an online degree at a U.S. college or university:

— Less hassle and more flexibility.

— Opportunities to experience the U.S. education system.

— Cost may be cheaper.

Less hassle and more flexibility. One benefit of attending an online college in the U.S. instead of an on-campus program is that prospective international students wouldn’t have to deal with everything associated with moving overseas, from visas, travel and accommodation arrangements to finding food and health care options.

International students experience the same advantages as U.S. students when enrolling in online degree programs, says John Gurnak, director of the Office of Online Learning at Loyola University Chicago. He says these advantages include “convenience and flexibility, the ability to work anytime/anywhere, individualized attention, a comfortable learning environment, no need to commute or relocate to attend classes and the opportunity to improve their time management and digital literacy skills.”

The flexibility provided by online education allows students to participate in an online course when and where is most convenient to them, says Felix Brito, executive director of Instructional Design and Development within the Department of Online Education at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University–Worldwide. The Worldwide Campus delivers education fully online and at campuses located throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and South America, Brito says.

“Online degrees are usually offered on multiple start dates throughout the academic year, which allows students to choose when to start,” Brito says.

Another advantage is not having to deal with potential delays or denials of student visas that are required to relocate to and physically study in the U.S.

“Given the increasingly difficult landscape surrounding U.S. visa requirements, providing online higher education opportunities to international students in their own countries is a strong alternative to traditional attendance,” says Robert Wagner, vice president of Academic and Instructional Services at Utah State University.

Opportunities to experience the U.S. education system. Another advantage that international students may experience by pursuing an online degree is the opportunity to try out the U.S. higher education system from their home country.

“Through online courses designed and delivered by U.S. online universities, international students are exposed to teaching and learning theories and practices adopted in the American education system,” Brito says.

Online programs expose international students to specific instructional materials and resources that would likely be unavailable in their home country, he says. Examples include multimedia learning assets, such as video lectures and interactive presentations, he says, and industry reports, academic journals and instructional material created by instructional designers and course developers with extensive expertise in online teaching and learning.

“Universities in the United States are among the best in the world,” Gurnak says.

The pacing of online courses varies by program and institution, he says, but some programs are designed for asynchronous delivery, which means they allow students to complete their coursework at their own pace. Gurnak says other programs require attendance at live, real-time, synchronous sessions, which are often delivered via a videoconferencing platform like Zoom or Skype.

Fritz says Penn State’s online courses are asynchronous, allowing students to complete their work when it’s convenient for them during a given week.

“They do not have to log on at a specific time to watch a live lecture or take an exam. Their coursework is in Canvas, our learning management system, and they have weekly deadlines by which they need to complete their work,” Fritz says.

Cost may be cheaper. Prospective international students considering an online degree should keep in mind that U.S. institutions offer a wide range of programs with varying tuition and fees.

“Overall, the cost of attending a U.S. university online is certainly lower than attending it in person on campus given that it does not require the student to move away from their home. Traditionally, the tuition costs associated with online degrees are lower than that of brick-and-mortar degrees,” Brito says.

He says the estimated cost of attendance for an online program averages $25,000, while the estimated cost of attendance for a brick-and-mortar program averages $50,000.

And some online colleges may provide discounts. Purdue University Global, for example, which provides online education options for working adults, offers a 25% tuition reduction for eligible international students living outside of the U.S., according to the school’s website. Books and course materials are included in the price of tuition for all of the school’s undergraduate degree programs.

Fritz says all Penn State World Campus undergraduates pay the same rate, regardless of where they live.

“We do not base tuition on their residency. International students can expect to pay the same costs as their peers on campus when it comes to other costs related to their education, such as books, a technology fee, etc.,” Fritz says.

Experts recommend students do their research and contact schools to check costs when considering online colleges based in the U.S.

“U.S. online courses are an efficient way for international students to earn a valued U.S. higher education degree,” Wagner says.

