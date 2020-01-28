What Transfer Students Should Know About Articulation Agreements

Transferring between colleges is common, but the process can be fraught with pitfalls. According to a 2017 report from the…

Transferring between colleges is common, but the process can be fraught with pitfalls.

According to a 2017 report from the federal Government Accountability Office, students who transferred from 2004 to 2009 lost 43% of their credits on average.

Split by sector, students transferring between public colleges lost 43% of their credits compared with 94% for those who moved on from private for-profit schools. The GAO report notes that lost credits can add up, requiring more financial aid for students.

Lost credits ultimately end up costing students more time and money to earn a degree.

“Knowing how their credits will transfer is enormously beneficial to them in terms of their time to ultimately graduate with their four-year degree,” says Paul Seegert, director of admissions at the University of Washington.

To make the process smooth, prospective transfer students should be aware of articulation agreements between institutions.

What Is an Articulation Agreement?

An articulation agreement is an official guarantee that classes completed at one school will be accepted when a student transfers to another school.

“An articulation agreement outlines which courses in which institutions will map toward a specific degree program,” explains Brenda McCoy, associate vice president for strategic initiatives at the University of North Texas.

Articulation agreements are essentially a partnership between two institutions to recognize credits toward a degree.

While the idea is generally the same across the board, how articulation agreements work varies by institution and state. Some states, such as Florida and California, have robust articulation agreements between community colleges and four-year schools.

In other states, however, the articulation process is less structured.

“It’s a little bit of insider baseball,” says Elizabeth Adams, associate vice president of undergraduate studies at California State University–Northridge. “So the best thing students can do is to go to their adviser or counselor at the community college and be really specific” about their transfer plans.

How to Navigate Articulation Agreements

Community colleges tend to be less expensive than four-year schools and typically do not grant baccalaureate degrees.

“It’s an affordable option for them to finish (an associate degree) and then come to the university and complete their upper-division courses and baccalaureate degree,” says Pam Cavanaugh, associate vice provost for UCF Connect at the University of Central Florida.

Cavanaugh likens articulation agreements to a road map that tells students where they should be going.

As for where to find that map, a good starting point is the course catalog, which should list articulation agreements. Cavanaugh adds that other points of inquiry may include admissions websites, academic advisers, enrollment services and transfer student offices.

Know What Courses to Take for a Smooth Transfer

If an articulation agreement is like a road map, students who stray from that path may find themselves lost in the credit transfer wilderness.

McCoy cites program requirements as an example. While a nutrition science class may fulfill a general education requirement for an associate degree, it probably isn’t going to be counted toward graduation requirements for a biology major at a transfer institution. Likewise, some programs may want students to take technical writing over English composition.

“Some majors don’t care, but others do,” McCoy says.

If a student is uncertain about whether a class will apply when he or she transfers, it would be wise to meet with an adviser, she says. McCoy also cautions students that workforce credits offered at community colleges may not apply to academic programs when they transfer.

“Not all credits are created equal. Beware of courses that are workforce credit. If you have a workforce credit class, don’t panic, there are institutions that accept those, but not all do,” McCoy says.

Students should also be clear about what type of program they intend to pursue before they transfer, Adams adds. “If they did a general liberal arts pathway, and then decide they want to major in engineering, they essentially have to start over. Students don’t have to declare a major at the community colleges for the most part, but they do need to be really clear with the counselor.”

Another question to ask is how courses will transfer between schools with traditional semesters and those on a quarterly calendar, Adams says. For a bachelor’s degree, students typically earn 120 credit hours at semester schools compared to 180 at colleges using the quarter model.

It’s also important to know how credits apply to graduation requirements, Seegert says. For example, if a student has taken courses at a community college that may not apply to a bachelor’s degree, can those credits be counted as electives, or are they useless?

“Because every university makes its own decisions about how credits will transfer, it’s really incumbent upon every prospective student to do some research on each university that they’re thinking about applying to as to how credits transfer,” Seegert says.

According to the 2017 GAO report, transferring between public institutions resulted in the least amount of credits lost.

If a student is intent on transferring to a private school, Adams emphasizes the importance of having a conversation with the community college and the transfer institution.

Adams notes that it also tends to be easier to transfer between schools within the same state.

Find the Best Route on the Transfer Road Map

Cavanaugh cautions students not to be in a rush to get to the next institution, and to earn an associate degree first.

“It behooves them to finish a credential so that if life happens, at least they have that under their belt. And it’s mutually beneficial for both institutions when students come in with a completed (associate) degree,” Cavanaugh says.

Adams notes that transfer students tend to do well because they have demonstrated the resilience to make it in college. Some schools specify that students should have a certain number of hours before they transfer. In the California State University system, that number is 60 — enough for an associate degree — though some exceptions are made for transfer students below that threshold.

“It’s worth finding out what the most advantageous way of going through the system is,” Adams says.

California community colleges offer a specific pathway: an associate degree for transfer, which Adams says CSU prioritizes. That credential is similar to a standard associate degree and can guarantee priority admission to the CSU system and even earn students priority registration.

Adams also encourages students to seek opportunities to engage with the transfer institution while in community college.

“Find out how closely your community college is working with the institution you’re thinking about going to, because there may be some special programs that will allow you to have those connections,” Adams says. “We occasionally, for example, will go teach a class at one of our community college partners and let students who are about to transfer take that course.”

