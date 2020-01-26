What to Know About Your Thyroid

In honor of Thyroid Awareness Month, I want to share a story that’s a composite of multiple patients I’ve encountered…

In honor of Thyroid Awareness Month, I want to share a story that’s a composite of multiple patients I’ve encountered as an endocrinologist.

I’ll refer to the patient as Mrs. A, an African-American woman in her 50s. She had a successful career and was simultaneously taking care of her three children, as well as her ailing father who lived with her. She found herself overwhelmed with balancing her responsibilities at home while meeting her demanding deadlines at work. She spent most nights lying in bed, wide awake, preoccupied with the next day’s tasks. She began losing weight, which, along with her sleepless nights, she attributed to “stress.”

A month went by, and her father passed away. At the funeral, Mrs. A delivered her last words to her father. Her husband noticed her hands shaking as she read the eulogy. After a few weeks, she was tired, had aches “all ove,” and experienced thinning hair. When she began to have hot flashes, she finally went to see her doctor. They talked for quite some time about her job, the funeral and her symptoms. Her doctor ran basic blood tests and told her she was going through menopause. He also diagnosed her with anxiety and suggested she be started on an anti-anxiety medication. It all made sense, she thought, until several weeks later, when she ended up in the emergency room with severe palpitations — a feeling that her heart was pounding out of her chest. She was diagnosed with an arrhythmia by the emergency room doctor.

I met Mrs. A in the emergency department after being consulted for abnormal thyroid function tests that were discovered as part of a routine evaluation of her arrhythmia. Her abnormal thyroid tests showed Mrs. A. had an overactive thyroid. All the symptoms she was having — which were thought to be due to stress, anxiety and menopause at various points in time — were in fact due to hyperthyroidism. Luckily, with the right diagnosis and treatment, Mrs. A made a full recovery and continues to do well to this day. Less fortunate, though, is the frequency with which I see cases similar to Mrs. A.

With her story in mind, here are four points about thyroid disease that every reader should know.

Your thyroid matters.

Your thyroid gland is a little gland with a big job. It sits at the front of your neck and controls almost all your body’s metabolic functions. A disease of your thyroid can not only dramatically affect your quality of life, but can result in serious medical issues involving your heart and bones. It can even be life-threatening.

What most people don’t know is that thyroid diseases are fairly common. According to the American Thyroid Association, around 20 million Americans have some kind of thyroid disease, and around 60% of those with thyroid disease are unaware they even have it.

An underactive thyroid (also known as hypothyroidism) can present with symptoms like fatigue, cold intolerance, sluggishness, constipation and swelling around your eyes. An overactive thyroid (also known as hyperthyroidism), can produce symptoms of palpitations, diarrhea, over-activity, inability to sleep, sweating and an altered mental status. The most common causes of both an under- and overactive thyroid are autoimmune diseases called Hashimoto’s and Graves’ disease, respectively. An autoimmune disease happens when your body’s immune system doesn’t recognize your body as your own and attacks it. If you’re diagnosed with a thyroid disease, do your research, but stick to reliable sources. With the overwhelming amount of medical information that’s constantly thrown at us, use validated sources for information. The American Thyroid Association is an excellent resource for patients.

Thyroid disease is a great mimicker.

Thyroid dysfunction is among the most misdiagnosed conditions, mainly due to its nonspecific symptomatology. If you have any of the symptoms mentioned above, check in with your doctor. It may be a good time to ask: “Do you think this has anything to do with my thyroid?”

Treatment of thyroid disease can be life-changing and even life-saving.

Treatment of an underactive thyroid is fairly simple. Generally, the treatment is thyroid supplementation. Provided that you’re on the correct dosage, you shouldn’t be experiencing any “side effects” from thyroid replacement. When prescribed by your doctor, thyroid supplementation is safe and can be transformative. The dosing is largely based on weight, so don’t be surprised if your supplemented thyroid hormone dose changes with any weight changes you may have. The absorption of thyroid hormone supplementation is also hindered with the interaction of several medications and food, so be sure to take this on an empty stomach. Don’t self-treat with thyroid hormone, and only take it if and as prescribed by your doctor. Thyroid supplementation that is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration and not regulated may have unknown ingredients and can be dangerous.

Treatment of an over-active thyroid, on the other hand, is a little more complicated. It usually also initially involves oral medications but may require “definitive treatment,” either with radioactive iodine ablation or thyroid surgery.

In order to deliver equal care, we must understand our differences.

Although thyroid dysfunction can affect anyone, for reasons we’re still trying to understand, women are disproportionately affected as compared to their male counterparts. Women are commonly diagnosed with thyroid dysfunction during periods of hormonal changes — when they first start menstruating, around pregnancy and around the time of menopause. Thyroid disease can affect the regularity of menstrual cycles and the health of a fetus, and can hasten bone disease in the osteopenic and osteoporotic female. Perhaps even more concerning is the surprising number of women who are misdiagnosed with a mental illness and needlessly put on antidepressant medications when they in fact suffer from diseases of the thyroid. Awareness of gender disparities in health care is growing, but continued effort is needed.

So, in honor of Thyroid Awareness Month, spread the word and thank your thyroid. And, if you think something is not quite right, don’t hesitate to ask your doctor if it could be your thyroid.

