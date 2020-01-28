What to Know About Paying Student Loans With 529 Plan Funds

Families concerned about both paying for college and tackling postgraduation student debt now have more options: The rules governing how…

Families concerned about both paying for college and tackling postgraduation student debt now have more options: The rules governing how 529 college savings plans can be used have expanded again.

First introduced in 1996, 529 plans offer parents a way to save for college expenses for a designated beneficiary. Families contribute money after taxes to these accounts, which grows on a tax-deferred basis and can be withdrawn tax-free if it’s used to pay for qualified education expenses. In addition, some states offer special tax benefits for 529 plan contributions.

A law signed by President Donald Trump in December 2019 added a new qualified expense that can be paid for by 529 plans: student loans.

The Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement Act, a spending bill known as the SECURE Act, established a lifetime limit of $10,000 from a 529 plan that can be used without any penalties or tax consequences to repay the beneficiary’s student loans, including federal and most private loans. An additional $10,000 can be used to repay student loans held by each of the beneficiary’s siblings.

Prior to these changes, any withdrawals for the purpose of student loan payments were subject to income taxes and other penalties. The new 529 plan rules begin retroactively, starting with the beginning of 2019.

[Read: 6 Tips to Make Extra Student Loan Payments Correctly.]

This is the second of two major additions to the list of qualified expenses in recent years. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, which went into effect on Jan. 1, 2018, expanded the use of 529 plans to include paying for private school tuition for kindergarten through 12th grade, up to $10,000 per year. Other qualified 529 expenses include tuition and fees, books and supplies, room and board, and computers.

Despite the advantages of 529 plans, just 30% of college savings are held in these accounts, according to How America Saves for College, a 2018 report from Sallie Mae. General savings accounts are the most commonly used account type by college savers.

Awareness of 529 plans and their tax benefits has long been a problem. Per Sallie Mae’s findings, 51% of college savers have not heard of 529 college savings plans, and 74% of individuals earning less than $35,000 say they have not heard of 529s compared with 35% of individuals with an income of more than $100,000.

There are several possible scenarios in which it could be useful to pay off student loans through 529 plan distributions. According to Mark Kantrowitz, publisher and vice president of research for Savingforcollege.com, these could include using money left over from a sibling’s 529 plan; tapping into surplus 529 funds that are available as a result of a student graduating from college in three years instead of four; repaying loans a parent borrowed to pay for a child’s college education; or minimizing the impact of a grandparent-owned 529 plan on a student’s eligibility for financial aid.

[Read: Know the Tax Implications of Eliminating Student Loans.]

The beneficiary of a 529 plan is typically the student, but the account owner can change the beneficiary to be a parent. This could be helpful in the case of those who took out Parent PLUS loans to pay for their child’s college education, allowing them to use 529 money to repay the loans.

In the case of a grandparent-owned 529 plan, any money withdrawn and used to pay for college expenses is considered income to the student that has to be reported on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, known as the FAFSA, which could then affect the student’s eligibility for need-based financial aid. Changes introduced in the SECURE Act offer grandparents a new way to help out without affecting financial aid eligibility. A grandparent can now wait until after the grandchild graduates to take a 529 plan distribution, which can be used to pay back any student loan debt that accrued, up to $10,000.

The changes established by the SECURE Act expand the pool of individuals who can receive the tax benefits of a 529 plan, says Jason Delisle, resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, a District of Columbia-based think tank.

“If you didn’t have the cash to save for a 529 and instead you or a dependent then had to take out a student loan, but later on you ended up with the cash, now you can get the 529 benefit,” Delisle says. “But from the federal government’s point of view, their benefit that they offer on these things is not that big relative to what some of the states offer.”

Though it may be rare, he says there are a few circumstances in which individuals have both leftover 529 funds and student loans. For example, individuals may try to avoid selling their 529 investments when the stock market is down, or they may borrow student loans they don’t need in order to receive benefits including the ability to repay the debt using 529 funds.

In certain cases, Kantrowitz says, it may even make sense for individuals who graduated from college years ago to open a 529 plan with the purpose of saving to pay off their student loans. This could be smart strategically if a student is in graduate school, for example.

“Deferring the loans while one can afford to make payments now might not make sense, since the loans probably continue to accrue interest,” Kantrowitz wrote in an email. “Still, maybe they are in graduate school or maybe their grandparents want to help them repay their student loans. More likely they have a younger sibling who was unable to use all their 529 plan money for some reason (say, the sibling got a full scholarship or is enrolled at a U.S. military academy) and the parents want to use the leftover money to help the student who already graduated to pay down their student loans.”

[Read: How to Choose a 529 Plan on Your Own.]

Ultimately, the impact of the changes to 529 plans may not be significant for most families, according to Brent Weiss, a certified financial planner and chief evangelist at Facet Wealth, a financial planning firm.

“It’s a low impact benefit, but it does create flexibility for many American families. Saving for college can feel like a daunting task, and it’s often hard, without the help of a professional, to understand how much to save and the best ways to do so,” Weiss wrote in an email. “Giving families more flexibility with how they can access their funds will ease the anxiety around locking up money for a single purpose when it can be hard to predict what costs will ultimately be.”

Any parent who has invested in a tax-advantaged 529 plan only to find his or her child doesn’t want to attend college also has a new option as a result of the SECURE Act. Previously, a parent’s primary option in this situation would be to transfer the 529 plan to a family member such as a sibling, first cousin or aunt, or even to themselves, to use for qualified education expenses. Now, the law also allows individuals to use their 529 distributions to pay for apprenticeships, giving students a new route to take advantage of the savings accounts without risking penalties.

Families and borrowers interested in taking advantage of the new law should check their specific plan before making any withdrawals, experts say.

“The big unknown is how the states will react,” Kantrowitz wrote. “We do not yet know which of the 30+ states with state income tax deductions or tax credits will allow them to be used with student loan repayment. If the addition of K-12 tuition by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 is any indication, probably 21 of the states will allow it. The others will treat using 529 plan funds for student loan repayment as an non-qualified distribution.”

Trying to fund your education? Get tips and more in the U.S. News Paying for College center.

More from U.S. News

10 Advantages of Using a 529 to Pay for College

4 Surprising Places to Use 529 Plan College Savings

Qualified Expenses You Can Pay for With a 529 Plan

What to Know About Paying Student Loans With 529 Plan Funds originally appeared on usnews.com