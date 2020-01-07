What to Expect When Paying for College in 2020

Policies related to paying for college may be particularly unpredictable in 2020 — a year one expert calls “the quiet…

Policies related to paying for college may be particularly unpredictable in 2020 — a year one expert calls “the quiet before the storm.”

Students can expect college tuition prices to generally continue the previous decade’s trend and rise to historic heights, despite swirling political talk about free college and schools weighing an increase in financial aid dollars to help offset those prices.

Experts say many of the same financial challenges will remain for the nation’s large and growing population of low-income college students and student loan borrowers. The latter group is likely to be the subject of heightened focus in 2020, as the student debt crisis gets varying degrees of attention from presidential candidates, lawmakers and the Department of Education.

More Funding for Financial Aid

Lawmakers approved funding increases for financial aid in a December 2019 spending package that may provide some relief to students.

The bill raises the maximum Pell Grant, a form of federal need-based financial aid for low-income students, for the 2020-2021 academic year by $150 to $6,345.

It also provides an additional $50 million for the federal work-study program and $25 million for the Federal Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grant, a need-based grant for low-income undergraduates. Much of this funding was beyond the amounts requested by U.S. Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who has proposed the elimination or scaling back of these programs.

Beyond the funding increases, other policy and procedural changes may have a future impact on financial aid.

The 2020-2021 Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, looks much the same as it has in prior years, with the exception of a few questions. That won’t be the case next year, when significant changes will take effect in the 2021-2022 aid cycle — shortening of the application by removing questions and improvement to data sharing between the IRS and the Department of Education that aims to make the FAFSA more accurate and the filing process simpler.

The Department of Education also took a few measures that may make understanding financial aid easier for students in 2020, says Lori Vedder, director of financial aid at the University of Michigan–Flint. The Department added new features to the studentaid.gov website in 2019 that more readily answer students’ questions about federal financial aid, which she says was a much-needed upgrade.

Vedder predicts more colleges will seek to improve financial aid award letters to make terminology clear and standardized.

“I think we may see schools getting more innovative in 20-21 by demonstrating best practices and to meet our profession’s Code of Conduct and Ethical standards in this regard,” she wrote in an email. “Award offers need to make sense to students and their families and it is not always an easy picture to illustrate.”

Student Loan Debt Takes Center Stage

Students continue to borrow for college at a high rate. On average, those who take out student loans graduate with about $30,000 of student debt, according to U.S. News data on the 2018 graduating class.

Student borrowers may see changes this year as the Department of Education plans to create additional steps before students can receive their federal student loans, says Marty Somero, director of financial aid at the University of Northern Colorado. Details on those changes have not yet been released.

For graduates in the process of student loan repayment, thanks to the SECURE Act, which was signed into law by President Donald J. Trump at the end of 2019, student loan payments will now be considered qualified expenses when it comes to 529 college savings plans. Borrowers can repay up to $10,000 of student loans by using funds in tax-free 529 plans, which Mark Kantrowitz, publisher and vice president of research for Savingforcollege.com, says allows families more flexibility when saving for college.

The passage of another act in 2019, the FUTURE Act, also brings some changes current students and student loan borrowers may want to take note of, including a process that automates how borrowers on income-driven repayment plans, which set monthly payments based on income and family size, certify the accuracy of their information each year. But experts say the timeline for implementation of these changes is unknown.

How the 2020 Presidential Election Affects Students, Graduates

A presidential election year could mean a change of administration in 2021, but students may feel the effects in 2020.

The Higher Education Act, or HEA, was last reauthorized in 2008 and is overdue for a new reauthorization. Lawmakers have been building toward a reauthorization in recent years with only some success, not yet resulting in a full reauthorization that could mean significant, broad changes to how students pay for college and how student loans are repaid.

Kantrowitz says an election year means a reauthorization in 2020 is unlikely.

“Obviously, 2020 is an election year, so there will be very little passage of legislation in Congress,” he wrote in an email. “Full reauthorization of the Higher Education Act is likely to stall, even though there are many proposals with bipartisan support. It will depend a lot on Senators (Lamar) Alexander and (Patty) Murray.”

Alexander, a Republican, and Murray, a Democrat, have worked together on bipartisan proposals as chair and ranking member, respectively, of the Senate’s Health, Education, Labor, and Pension Committee.

However, a presidential election year also means certain issues may gain traction in campaigns and result in tangible policy changes, particularly with regard to student loan debt. Kantrowitz says easier access to bankruptcy discharge of student loans, preventing employer-paid student loan repayment assistance from being taxed as income and more personalized and frequent student loan counseling while a borrower is still in school are all possibilities.

Aside from the attention student debt and other higher education issues receive thanks to the presidential race, 2020 may be a quiet one, experts say, as bigger changes to the FAFSA and Higher Education Act lie in the more distant future. But skyrocketing college costs coupled with the growing $1.51 -trillion national federal student loan debt may still make the year a precarious one for prospective college students and graduates alike.

On the whole, Somero says he is optimistic about the value of a college degree in 2020, but, he says, “I’ve never been more cautious about advising students to do any type of significant borrowing unless they have high confidence in their abilities and desires to make it to graduation day.”

