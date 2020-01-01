What Is Socially Responsible Investing?

If you’re trying to decide where to invest your money, there’s a chance that you might have run across the…

If you’re trying to decide where to invest your money, there’s a chance that you might have run across the term socially responsible investing, or SRI.

For those interested in supporting social causes or sustainable business, but who still want to earn money from their investments, SRI provides a way. Here’s what you need to know.

The idea behind SRI is fairly simple. Rather than buying stock in companies associated with addictive substances — including alcohol and tobacco — investors decide to put their money into companies that align with their values and promote some sort of societal good.

In some cases, SRI might be personal, about looking for companies that share your values. For example, if you’re a devout Christian, it might interest you to invest in Tyson Foods (ticker: TSN), which claims to be a faith-friendly company and keeps chaplains on hand for its staff.

Maybe you’re concerned about the environment and instead want to focus on sustainable energy. There are mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that focus on renewable energy, collecting different types of companies in the renewable energy supply chain.

If you think that there might be a public good out there that could be supported by your dollars — while earning you a return — SRI might be right for you.

When you decide that you want to get involved with socially conscious investing, it’s important to understand what you’re getting into.

First of all, you have to decide what SRI means to you. Some of the ways that companies might be evaluated include:

— Labor practices.

— Environmental sustainability efforts.

— Volunteer efforts.

— Whether they give money to social causes.

— Whether or not they have a corporate social responsibility (CSR) policy.

For example, Microsoft Corp. ( MSFT) is often touted as a socially responsible company because it gives a lot toward STEM education for underserved children and because it has a CSR that emphasizes human rights and environmental sustainability.

On the other hand, though, there are companies that have published CSRs and that sometimes meet thresholds to be included on lists of socially responsible companies, but they might have some practices that you don’t agree with. There are companies that are considered socially responsible because of some of their environmental policies and donations to worthy causes, but they might manufacture goods in sweatshops or use child labor.

How do you determine whether those types of companies actually fit your own criteria for SRI? You have to decide on your own which qualities to emphasize and what trade-offs you might make.

The same is true for socially conscious mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. You have to decide whether you trust the criteria used to add companies to the funds, and whether you think the companies are in line with your own values.

But will you make money?

As with all investments, there’s no guarantee that you’ll make money. Some funds, like those that focus on renewable energy, offer fairly good returns depending on the business climate.

When the focus is on wind and solar power, and more support is given to these industries, the investments tend to do well. On the other hand, when talk is of bolstering coal and other fossil fuels, these renewable funds might not do as well.

It’s also worth noting that some SRI funds have higher expense ratios than just straight index funds. It’s fairly easy to find various index ETFs with expense ratios that are 0.10% or less.

On the other hand, some SRI funds have expense ratios close to 1% — or even above. While that might not make a huge dent in your returns, it’s still something to consider.

Finally, there are crowdfunding efforts that claim to have a social mission. There are real estate crowdfunding sites that focus on affordable housing. However, you could lose your investment if things don’t go well.

Another route might be to look for social purpose real estate investment trusts (REITs).

No matter how you look at it, though, there’s a chance you could lose money, especially during a market downturn. In some cases, SRI is more susceptible to market events. Plus, if something comes to light about the company, fund or REIT, people might divest quickly, resulting in losses.

In the end, whether you decide to use SRI when investing is up to you. Carefully consider what matters to you, and vet the companies like you would any other investment.

Consider the fundamentals as well as the mission to ensure that you really are making an investment that is likely to pan out.

