What Is Prostate Masssage?

Prostate massage is unlike most types of “massage” you might be accustomed to hearing about. It’s performed by a medical…

Prostate massage is unlike most types of “massage” you might be accustomed to hearing about. It’s performed by a medical doctor or licensed health care provider (not a massage therapist) as a way to release fluids from the prostate ducts. In some cases, this procedure can have health benefits, but prostate massage is not a procedure that, in general, promotes health or prevents prostate cancer. However, it can be helpful in certain specific medical situations, either as a diagnostic tool or in the case of chronic prostatitis.

It’s essential first to understand what the prostate gland is and the bodily functions it contributes to. The prostate is a small golf ball-sized gland located below the bladder and between the base of the penis and the rectum in men. The prostate gland is vital to the male reproductive system and responsible for the production of a fluid that keeps sperm functioning and protected in the seminal fluid.

[See: What’s the Best Diet for Prostate Cancer?]

Several conditions can affect the prostate gland in men, most notably:

— Prostate cancer.

— Prostatitis.

— Enlarged prostate.

There are a variety of ways these conditions are diagnosed in men, including:

— A digital rectal examination.

— Prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test.

— Prostate biopsy.

— Prostate ultrasound.

[See: Questions to Ask Your Doctor About Prostate Cancer.]

For some of these tests, a sample of prostate fluid is required, and this is where prostate massage can be helpful.

To perform a prostate massage, the doctor inserts a lubricated, gloved finger into the rectum (as would be done with a digital rectal exam). This is the location from which he or she accesses and then massages or presses on the prostate. The procedure itself does not take long but may feel slightly uncomfortable. When used for diagnostic purposes, the expressed prostate fluids that leak out of the penis after a vigorous prostate massage can be collected for testing. For example, expressed prostate fluid (EPF) can be sent for culture to look for prostate infection in some patients with prostatitis. EPF can also be submitted for molecular testing to check for the likelihood of prostate cancer, a test called PCA-3.

Chronic prostatitis is a condition that is characterized by inflammation of the prostate gland. When this gland becomes inflamed, symptoms can include painful urination or ejaculation, blood in the urine, groin, rectal or abdominal pain, as well as a generally “ill” feeling throughout the body. A subgroup of patients who have chronic prostatitis that is not caused by a bacterial infection gain relief from pressure or symptoms by undergoing periodic prostate massage.

Some people believe that prostate massage has cancer-fighting benefits. While prostate massage has not been proven to prevent prostate cancer directly, it may be used to reduce prostate inflammation. Reduction of prostate inflammation may decrease the risk of cancer in some patients with chronic prostatitis. Also, the EPF may be collected for testing to determine if an individual is at risk of having prostate cancer.

[See: 10 Things Younger Men Should Know About Prostate Cancer.]

In some cases, men have chosen to give themselves a prostate massage. This can be dangerous if the prostate is massaged too roughly. This procedure should not be painful. It’s important to note that in certain patients, vigorous prostate massage can cause pain and other symptoms. These may include a tremendous amount of burning with urination, irritation and possibly dissemination of pre-existing bacteria from the prostate into the bloodstream. Therefore, prostate massage must be performed judiciously by urological health professionals. Urologists are trained and experienced in this technique, and they understand the physiology and function of the prostate gland.

More from U.S. News

10 Things Younger Men Should Know About Prostate Cancer

What’s the Best Diet for Prostate Cancer?

Questions to Ask Your Doctor About Prostate Cancer

What Is Prostate Masssage? originally appeared on usnews.com