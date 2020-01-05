What IB Students Should Know About Language and Literature Assessment Changes

The International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme, also known as DP, is a rigorous two-year curriculum for high school students between 16…

The International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme, also known as DP, is a rigorous two-year curriculum for high school students between 16 and 19 years of age. DP students take the equivalent of college-level courses in six subject areas in order to prepare themselves for academic success at a college or university.

Every seven years, the IB meets in order to improve and update its courses. It incorporates new educational research into its methodology, considers the suggestions of IB instructors and alumni, and makes its courses more adaptable for students of all backgrounds.

Several recent changes to DP language and literature courses — one of six subject areas that DP students must complete — arose from such periodic review sessions.

In early 2019, the IB announced plans to modify the language and literature courses and their two options: Language A: Literature and Language A: Language and Literature, both of which are available at the standard level, SL, and higher level, HL.

In the fall of 2019, changes went into effect and the first set of updated language and literature exams will be administered in 2021. One of the goals with the changes is to reduce the level of student stress over the assessments.

Current and future IB students should be aware of the following modifications to DP language and literature assessments.

Alterations to Paper 1. Paper 1 requires close reading and commentary on an unseen text. Although it still will do that, the text can now belong to any genre or type. SL students will still be able to choose between two texts and will be provided with guiding questions, but HL students will receive only one text option.

In addition, the comparative analysis aspect of Paper 1 at the HL level no longer exists. HL students will have to complete a one-passage commentary like students at the SL level. Meanwhile, SL students will get to choose between texts to comment on, but the options won’t be limited to prose or poetry.

The timing of Paper 1 will be affected by these changes, but exactly how is yet to be determined.

The state of Paper 2. Paper 2 is expected to have fewer changes, . It will remain an exercise in literary comparison that consists of general questions on literary issues. Students in both Language A: Literature and Language A: Language and Literature will follow the same guidelines when writing Paper 2.

Revision of the internal assessment. One of two new additions to the language and literature assessments, the internal assessment will entail one recorded oral exam during which the student will discuss how two texts deal with a single issue.

The IA will require students to draw on detailed meaning in the texts they have studied while adding their own “personal line of inquiry” to contextualize their response.

Addition of the HL essay. The HL essay, which is argumentative in nature, is new to the language and literature assessments. It was designed to offset apprehension over a scarcity of written coursework outside of exam conditions.

The IB first considered adding a creative writing component to the HL level, but instead opted for an argumentative essay because the organization believes it is more practical for grading purposes and better prepares students for college and beyond. Nonetheless, the IB encourages its instructors to teach creative writing skills in the classroom.

IB students should stay abreast of assessment changes to know exactly what to expect and how to study. They can subscribe to IB newsletters to receive updates or monitor the International Baccalaureate website.

