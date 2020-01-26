What FUTURE Act Means for FAFSA, Income-Driven Repayment

Late in 2019, many higher education advocates and experts declared the FUTURE Act a major win for college financial aid…

Late in 2019, many higher education advocates and experts declared the FUTURE Act a major win for college financial aid — but how exactly will the legislation passed in Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump affect students seeking aid in the coming cycles?

This law has an impact on prospective and current students as well as some graduates with federal student loans. While students can expect unpredictability when paying for college in 2020 and some minor changes to the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, this cycle, significant changes resulting from the FUTURE Act may take a few years, experts say.

What Is the FUTURE Act?

The FUTURE Act, or the Fostering Undergraduate Talent by Unlocking Resources for Education Act, received bipartisan support in Congress for various measures, including permanently funding historically black colleges and universities and other minority-serving institutions, and simplifying the FAFSA, making the application shorter and the process for filing it less manual.

A family’s federal income tax information is required on the FAFSA, but prior to the passage of this legislation, the U.S. Department of Education was limited in its ability to gather data directly from the Internal Revenue Service.

Now thanks to improved sharing mechanisms outlined in the FUTURE Act, instead of requiring applicants to manually answer questions about their income and financial situation on the FAFSA, tax information will be automatically transferred directly from the IRS to the Department of Education, potentially eliminating at least 22 questions on the application.

In previous years about 60% of high school seniors filed the FAFSA by graduation, but advocates say simplifying and shortening the application may improve accessibility and completion rates.

The legislation also affects federal student loan borrowers using income-driven repayment plans, in which monthly payments are determined by a borrower’s income and the remaining balance is forgiven if the loans aren’t fully repaid at the end of the repayment period.

Changes to the FAFSA

Changes to the FAFSA in the FUTURE Act are likely to affect some groups more than others.

“Certain populations (couples married filing separately, married but filing as head of household, and non-tax-filers) were previously unable to use the manual IRS Data Retrieval Tool,” Shannon Vasconcelos, director of college finance at Bright Horizons College Coach, wrote in an email. “Under the FUTURE Act, their tax data (or lack thereof) will be automatically shared by the IRS.”

Automatic data transfer from the IRS to the Department of Education may also eliminate or reduce the need for income verification, a manual process of proving the information a family submitted on the FAFSA is correct.

This income verification “holds up the process for a lot of students, especially low-income students,” says Megan Coval, vice president of policy and federal relations at the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators, as those with the lowest income are most frequently selected.

The timeline for these changes, however, is uncertain. Students completing the 2020-2021 FAFSA won’t see any changes, but those doing so in subsequent cycles may.

“This is very welcome news, but it’s also a really big change and will require a lot of work in the back end by the IRS and the Department of Education,” Coval says. While it may take a few cycles to see a simplified FAFSA, she says work toward implementation has already begun.

Changes to Income-Driven Repayment

College graduates who borrowed federal student loans to pay for school and are on an income-driven repayment plan will also see a simplified income verification process as a result of the FUTURE Act.

“This secure transfer of IRS data will also eliminate the need for student borrowers to self-certify their income to prove their eligibility for federal Income Driven Repayment (IDR) plans,” Lori Vedder, financial aid director at the University of Michigan–Flint, wrote in an email.

Previously, borrowers needed to manually certify their income annually to continue with an income-driven repayment plan. If they failed to do so, their repayment plan would revert to the standard repayment plan, which Vasconcelos says often resulted in monthly payments that skyrocketed.

Though efforts to reauthorize the Higher Education Act, which governs federal higher education programs and hasn’t been reauthorized since 2008, have failed in recent years, the FUTURE Act represents progress in the interim, Coval says.

“We’d like to get to the point where we can simplify the FAFSA even further, but this is a great first step, and this happening outside of HEA, I think they really did what they could with this particular bill,” she says. “It opens the door to tackle the rest of it through the reauthorization process.”

Clarification 01/29/20: This article has been updated to clarify Shannon Vasconcelos’ quote about which populations were previously unable to use the IRS Data Retrieval Tool.