What Are the Signs of and Treatments for Arthritis in the Neck?

Arthritis is a common problem. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 54 million American adults, or about 1 in 4, have some form of arthritis.

Arthritis is a broad term that denotes inflammation of a joint. This typically comes with pain, stiffness, swelling and possibly redness or tenderness to the touch.

The Arthritis Foundation reports that there are more than 100 different types of arthritis that range from autoimmune conditions like rheumatoid arthritis to the more common wear-and-tear osteoarthritis.

Arthritis can develop in most any joint in the body, but for those who develop it in the neck, it can be, well, a real plain in the neck.

Pain in the Neck

Ali Ajam, a rheumatology specialist at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, says the most common type of arthritis in the neck is osteoarthritis, the “wear-and-tear” degenerative type of arthritis that most of us will experience in one joint or another if we live long enough. “The majority of people over age 60 have some osteoarthritis,” he says.

Osteoarthritis occurs when the cushioning cartilage between the bones of a joint deteriorate. Over time, this cushioning wears away, and the bones begin to rub against each other, causing pain and inflammation. This can lead to swelling, redness and stiffness, especially upon first waking and after physical activity.

The neck, also called the cervical spine, connects the head to the rest of the body and contains seven interlocking bones or vertebra. Each of these bones is cushioned by a disc. These individual discs can thin, leaving the vertebra to rub against each other. This causes pain and inflammation, a condition called cervical arthritis. These changes may be subtle at first, but gradually increase, causing a variety of symptoms.

Symptoms of Neck Arthritis

Dr. Michael Gordon, a spine surgeon with the Hoag Orthopedic Institute in Southern California, says that some people may have few if any symptoms of arthritis in the neck. Even in severe cases, some patients may not have any pain and “might notice only a slight loss of neck range of motion.”

But some patients do show signs. These will include:

— Loss of mobility. Gordon says that if you’re no longer able to turn your head to look over your shoulder or if you’ve lost the ability to look up at the ceiling or down at your toes, that could signal neck arthritis.

— Pain. Pain in a joint is a hallmark symptom of arthritis anywhere in the body. In the neck, it may show up as achiness along the back of the neck. Pain may also be related to activity. “It’s usually worse early in the morning or after strenuous activity,” Gordon says.

— Tingling, numbness and weakness. In addition to pain, you may lose sensation. “Bending, stooping and lifting, especially if it’s overhead, causes increased pain and occasionally numbness,” Gordon says. This is usually related to the development of bone spurs — bony projections that develop along the edges of bones — in the cervical spine. These spurs “can cause spinal cord or nerve compression, a condition known as spinal or foraminal stenosis,” which is the “most common cause of neurologic symptoms in adults and presents as arm tingling, numbness and weakness.”

Ajam adds that while arthritis often causes swelling of a joint, that’s unlikely to show up in the case of arthritis of the neck. “Usually in the small joints of the hands and the feet, or even in the larger joints of the knees, you’ll notice swelling. But in the neck, you won’t appreciate the swelling.” There could be a bit of puffiness at the back of the neck, but the location of the joint, deep under the skin, makes it harder to notice swelling.

Diagnosis

In cases of osteoarthritis, signs of degeneration of the joint typically show up on X-rays or other imaging tests, Ajam says. “The first test you typically do is a simple X-ray. It’s generally pretty sensitive when looking for arthritis.”

If you’re looking to find out whether there’s nerve impingement as well, that may require additional imaging or testing. If it’s believed that another rheumatological condition, such as rheumatoid arthritis is at play, you may have blood tests looking for autoimmune markers in the blood. That condition will dictate a different course of treatment than osteoarthritis in the cervical spine.

Treatments

If you’re having symptoms or have been diagnosed with osteoarthritis in the neck, talk to your health care provider about ways to manage symptoms and reduce pain. “There are so many modalities,” available to help you manage your symptoms, Ajam says.

Even if you’re not having pain, he says it’s important to discuss the condition with your primary care doctor or rheumatologist, as you should be keeping tabs on the progression of your arthritis, so that the right intervention can be implemented when needed.

For many people, minimal intervention is needed. Gordon says “most people respond to simple treatments,” including:

— Heat and ice. Applying heat to a sore joint increases blood flow to the area and can help relax the muscles around a joint to make it feel looser and more mobile. One the other hand, icing reduces blood flow to the area, which can bring down inflammation and swelling and acts as a mild painkiller. Using both treatments alternatively can help you manage your symptoms as needed.

— Taking over-the-counter medications. Nonsteroidal, anti-inflammatory pain relievers, such as ibuprofen or naproxen sodium, can help ease pain and swelling associated with arthritis.

— Other medications. Other medications such as muscle relaxants can also help relieve muscle tightness and pain that may help loosen up the neck and provide relief.

— Stretching. “Yoga is one thing that can be very helpful,” for relieving symptoms of arthritis, Ajam says. “It opens up the spine,” and hot yoga, in particular, can help make your muscles and ligaments suppler and more relaxed. “A lot of people tend to carry their stresses in the neck area,” Ajam says, but by trying to stretch and be mindful of that tendency, you may be able to alleviate some of the pain.

— Physical therapy. A more formalized practice of stretching and strengthening stabilizing muscles can also help alleviate symptoms.

— Massage. Getting a good massage can also help loosen up tight muscles that may be contributing to pain in the neck and shoulder area.

— Acupuncture. Ajam recommends that patients who are dealing with pain from arthritis check out acupuncture. This ancient practice uses needles inserted into the skin at specific points to alleviate pain, and some clinical studies have shown it to be effective in relieving certain types of pain.

— Cortisone injections. Steroids like cortisone are powerful anti-inflammatory medications. They can be injected into the joint to provide relief of swelling and inflammation.

— Radiofrequency ablations. This minimally invasive procedure destroys nerve fibers that carry pain signals to the brain and can be used to stop chronic pain in the neck and other parts of the body.

— Surgery. As a last resort, after all other options have failed or your arthritis has progressed to a point where it needs more intensive intervention, your doctor my recommend surgery. “Surgery is relegated to those with severe pain, deformity or progression of numbness tingling or weakness,” Gordon says. “Severe spinal cord compression may occur in a small percentage of patients, and when necessary, surgery of the cervical spine is extremely safe and reliably improves function,” he adds. But he emphasizes that “fewer than 1 in 100 patients with cervical arthritis require surgery.”

Lifestyle Changes

In addition, a few other changes to your daily routine may also help improve your situation if you’re dealing with arthritis in the neck.

— Changing pillows. Given that you’re (hopefully) getting about 8 hours sleep every night, being in the wrong position that whole time can only add to feelings of pain and stiffness in the neck upon waking. Research shows that sleeping on your stomach can lead to neck pain. Something as simple as sleeping on your side or back and changing your pillow might provide a lot of relief for your neck. Look for pillows that offer cervical support. You can also try putting small pillows under each arm (while lying on your back) to elevate the arms and reduce strain on the shoulders and neck.

— Adjusting your working position. If you’re like most of us, you probably spend much of your day hunched over a keyboard or staring at a phone screen in your hand. This can have serious repercussions for the health of your neck, to the point where there’s now a term for strain, pain and other issues in the neck associated with screen use: tech neck. If you’re constantly looking down at a computer screen or smartphone, think about how you can rearrange your workstation to make it so that you’re able to look straight forward instead. “It’s almost better to have a standing desk and screen where you don’t have to bend or extend the neck,” Ajam says. And don’t forget the time you spend talking on the phone. Many of us unconsciously tilt our heads to one side to cradle the receiver, and this can also put strain on the neck if it’s a regular occurrence.

— Decreasing screen time. In addition to arranging your work station more ergonomically, consider simply reducing the time you spend on the computer and your phone. Get up, walk around and take a few minutes every hour to stretch.

— Decreasing exposure to high vibration environments. Certain work environments can speed up the loss of cushioning tissues between the vertebra. If you work a lot with heavy machinery or other equipment that vibrates, you may be hastening the development of arthritis in the neck through simple wear and tear.

— Improving your posture. “Posture and neck movement make a huge difference,” Ajam says, so being aware of how you’re sitting or standing most of the day may help reduce symptoms and slow the progression of arthritis in the neck.

