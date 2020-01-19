What AP Students Should Know About AP Seminar Performance Tasks

The College Board launched the Advanced Placement Capstone Diploma Program in 2014, giving high school students the chance to develop…

The College Board launched the Advanced Placement Capstone Diploma Program in 2014, giving high school students the chance to develop research and argumentative skills needed to succeed in college and beyond.

Possession of an AP Capstone Diploma adds a competitive edge to a student’s college application. The program is comprised of two yearlong required courses: AP Seminar, which is taken during sophomore or junior year and allows students to thoroughly investigate different areas they are interested in, and AP Research, where the following year students focus their research on a chosen topic and prepare to write a scholarly paper.

Upon the conclusion of AP Seminar coursework, students sit for an end-of-year exam. The assessment, graded by the College Board, lasts two hours and accounts for 45% of the student’s final grade. The other 55% is derived from two separate performance tasks — assignments that are completed throughout the school year and graded by both the College Board and AP Capstone course instructors.

AP Capstone Diploma students should keep in mind some details about AP Seminar performance tasks.

Team Project and Presentation

The first AP Seminar performance task involves a project to be completed by a group of three to five students. The project and a related presentation account for a combined 20 percent of a student’s final grade.

A recommended deadline for the first performance task is February 28, but instructors may adjust the date to fit course needs.

For the task, students work together to select and research an issue either in academia or the real world. Each student creates an individual research report of 1,200 words and later, as a group, students create a multimedia presentation lasting eight to 10 minutes.

The purpose of the presentation is to propose and justify a solution to the chosen problem. The solution may be an existing idea or something entirely new proposed by the group.

Following the presentation is the oral defense, the duration of which may vary. The teacher generally asks each student one question about the research topic and collaboration experience, but it is also common for the instructor to pose multiple follow-up questions. Since the questions must be answered on the spot, students are advised to anticipate questions and look over example questions on page 39 of the AP Seminar Course and Exam Description.

Individual Research-Based Essay and Presentation

The second performance task accounts for 35% of a student’s final score in AP Seminar and has a recommended deadline of April 15, but no later than April 30 for teachers to submit scores.

Each year in early January, the College Board releases several reading texts in which various perspectives across different disciplines such as math, natural science, linguistics and art are given about a common theme. Some texts contain multimedia and quantitative data, as well.

From the release of these materials, students have at least 30 days to conduct research, write a 2,000-word essay and prepare a presentation. They should use the sources to help them formulate an original inquiry for research. In the research paper, they must cite at least one source from those provided.

Next, students give a research-based multimedia presentation that lasts between six and eight minutes. Afterward, the teacher asks two different kinds of questions: one about the research process and one that extends argumentation through inquiry. The teacher may then ask follow-up questions so that students can more fully explain their answers.

Students are encouraged to review example questions on pages 42 and 43 of the course and exam description so that they know what to expect. And they should be aware that instructors are permitted to ask new questions, as well.

Understanding the breakdown of the AP Seminar performance tasks can help Capstone Diploma students earn a higher score on the assessments.

