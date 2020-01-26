What a DBA Degree Is and Why You Might Want One

Business professionals who earned an MBA degree, or a Master of Business Administration, occasionally decide to pursue further education in…

Business professionals who earned an MBA degree, or a Master of Business Administration, occasionally decide to pursue further education in their field through a DBA degree. A Doctor of Business Administration program allows them to gain greater expertise in business.

Cindy Young, who has a DBA degree and previously served as an officer in the U.S. military, says she pursued the degree in order to make herself more marketable.

“I’m in a competitive industry, and most people that come out of the military at the rank I did and doing the job I did come out with master’s degrees, so I had to do something to set myself apart after I retired” from the military, says Young, a curriculum developer and instructor with Leidos, a defense contractor.

What’s Taught in a DBA Program

DBA faculty and administrators say the programs are designed to build upon the knowledge gained via a master’s degree in business.

DBA programs typically enroll “accomplished executives” who have master’s degrees “and transform them into better problem-solvers and business leaders,” Louis J. Grabowski, director of the executive doctorate in business program at Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business, wrote in an email.

“This is accomplished through coursework teaching rigorous qualitative and quantitative research methods and current business theory in areas such as leadership, global change, and decision-making,” he says.

Another way that a strong DBA program can help its students, Grabowski suggests, is by allowing them to “combine scientific research methods, theory, and professional experience to write and successfully defend a dissertation that casts new insights and solutions on practical problems.”

Susan Davis, program director of the DBA program at Walden University, an online academic institution, describes the DBA as a “terminal degree.” Davis, who has an MBA and a Ph.D., notes that DBA students often conduct research that has clear business applications.

“Traditionally, a PhD leads to an academic career and is seen as adding to the body of knowledge while a DBA is more focused for working professionals who have practical experience in their field and wish to apply existing theories and knowledge to current business problems,” she wrote in an email.

How to Choose a DBA Program

Grabowski, who has an executive business doctorate from Georgia State, cautions that DBA programs vary widely in quality, so it’s important to thoroughly research programs before choosing one.

“Currently there are no rankings of DBA programs by credible organizations as there are with MBA programs,” he warns. “The rankings that appear on the Internet are usually self-serving or not rigorous in their methods.”

Grabowski advises prospective students to investigate whether DBA programs are accredited by one or more of the following accreditation organizations: the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, or AACSB International; the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs, or ACBSP; or the International Accreditation Council for Business Education, also known as IACBE.

It is also prudent to find out if the academic institution is a member of the Executive Doctorate in Business Administration Council, or EDBAC, he adds.

DBA hopefuls who have a strong preference about how much in-person interaction is required for a program should ask about that factor, since B-schools sometimes require differing amounts of face time vs. online time, Grabowski says. “If networking with other executives is an important criterion or conversely if traveling is out of the question, check to see the number of face-to-face residencies required each year.”

Webinars and informational sessions can be valuable, and so can conversations with students and alumni, Grabowski says. “In short, pursuing a DBA is very beneficial, but candidates need to research very closely the various programs offered because they vary considerably in cost, structure, reputation, and rigor and unfortunately there are some very weak programs in the marketplace today.”

DBA Degrees vs. Ph.D. and MBA Degrees

Young says she chose to pursue a DBA rather than a Ph.D. in business because a practice doctorate aligned better with her career goals than a research doctorate.

“I did choose a DBA over a Ph.D., because I do not want to go into academia,” she says, noting that although she has taught night courses as a part-time adjunct, she would prefer to do the bulk of her work in the private sector. She says she hoped that a DBA would equip her with the skills necessary to solve difficult business problems that were facing her employers.

“A DBA is about learning the theory of business and applying it to solve real world business problems,” Young wrote in an email. “Students of a DBA program most likely already work in industry and do not want to teach full-time in academia, although they may teach as adjunct professors.”

In contrast, Young says, “A Ph.D. in business is about identifying and closing the gaps in the theoretical literature and the associated research.” Ph.D. students typically hope to become university professors, she says.

DBA programs are intended to be more rigorous than MBA programs, experts say.

“It’s very different in one simple way: an MBA is where one learns ‘recipes’ for management, whereas the DBA is where one ‘writes the recipes,'” Michelle Mielly, academic director of the DBA program and an associate professor at the Grenoble Ecole de Management, a French graduate business school, wrote in an email. “It requires a thesis and original research, so there is a lot more intense independent study in a DBA in comparison to an MBA focused often on groupwork and the case method of teaching and learning.”

