U.S. News Ranks 2020 Best Online Programs

Whether it’s due to the flexibility of courses, scheduling issues or just personal preference, online learning continues to grow in popularity. New federal education data shows that more than a third of students took at least one online course in fall 2018.

Of the 20 million-plus undergraduate and graduate students in the U.S. as of fall 2018, that means more than 6.9 million took at least one online class. A smaller portion of those students, 16.3%, were exclusively enrolled in online classes last fall.

Overall, when broken down by institution type, students at for-profit colleges are most likely to take online classes, followed by their peers at public colleges and then private nonprofit schools.

With an abundance of options available, U.S. News has ranked the Best Online Programs for the ninth consecutive year. In addition to online bachelor’s degrees, U.S. News ranked master’s programs in business, education, nursing, engineering, computer information technology and criminal justice. Online MBA programs were split from other business degrees and ranked separately.

U.S. News also ranked the Best Online Programs for Veterans. To be eligible for the veterans category, schools must be in the top half of the rankings of Best Online Programs; certified for the GI Bill; and participate in the Yellow Ribbon Program or be a public institution that offers in-state tuition costs, which can be fully paid through the GI Bill for veterans from out of state. Finally, online bachelor’s programs must have a minimum enrollment of 25 veterans and active service members; the requirement is 10 for master’s programs.

The top three online bachelor’s programs for veterans are Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University–Worldwide in Florida, which again claimed No. 1, followed by the University of Florida at No. 2 and Oregon State University at No. 3.

Across all categories, U.S. News has ranked more than 1,600 accredited online degree programs, marking the largest ranking to date of distance education providers. Factors considered in the rankings include student engagement, services and technologies, faculty credentials and training, and expert opinion on the academic quality of programs. Student excellence is also considered for schools offering online master’s degree programs.

In addition, U.S. News introduced rankings of 18 specialty areas for the first time this year. Specialty areas were added for online master’s programs in education, engineering, MBA and nursing. These rankings look at subsets of these disciplines such as business analytics for MBA programs or civil engineering, for example. The specialty area rankings are based solely on academic reputation as determined through survey responses from peer institutions.

U.S. News ranks programs that operate predominantly online, though a school with in-person orientations, clinical requirements, testing and support services may also be included. The rankings do not differentiate between programs operated by for-profit and nonprofit schools. Blended learning programs, which involve significant in-person and online instruction, are not included.

A minority of programs saw major gains or drops in the 2020 edition of the rankings. This is typically due to schools completing survey questions they hadn’t in the past and changes in their eligibility to be evaluated on certain ranking methodology factors. The total number of programs submitting data continues to rise each year, which also has an impact.

Here are some of the top online degree programs in the 2020 rankings.

Best Online Bachelor’s Programs

Up from a tie at No. 3 last year, Ohio State University–Columbus returns to No. 1 among online colleges, a spot it previously held in the 2018 rankings. Displaced by Ohio State, Embry-Riddle slipped from the top spot last year to No. 2. The University of Illinois–Chicago rounds out the top of the best online bachelor’s degrees at No. 3, up from a tie at No. 5 last year.

Some online colleges made major moves in the rankings, such as Concordia University Wisconsin & Ann Arbor, which rocketed from a tie at No. 137 to a tie at No. 16. Likewise, Purdue University–Northwest in Indiana shot up from a tie at No. 166 to a tie at No. 39. Also tied at No. 39, alongside several other schools, is the University of West Florida, which improved from a tie at No. 200 last year, climbing 161 spots in the 2020 online rankings.

Best Online MBA Programs

Indiana University–Bloomington’s Kelley School of Business and the University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill’s Kenan-Flagler Business School are again tied at the No. 1 slot in the rankings of online MBA programs. Like last year, Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper School of Business in Pennsylvania is ranked at No. 3.

Significant shifts in the online MBA rankings include the University of Washington Foster School of Business climbing to a tie at No. 10, up from a tie at No. 126 last year. Virginia Commonwealth University also saw a big jump, moving to a tie at No. 35, up from a tie at No. 187 in the prior edition of the rankings.

Best Online Graduate Business Programs

The top three spots in the 2020 online business master’s programs feature the same schools as last year but with all switching positions. The University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business moved up to the No. 1 spot for the first time after landing at a tie for No. 2 last year. Indiana University–Bloomington’s Kelley School of Business moved down to No. 2. Likewise, Villanova University in Pennsylvania moved from a tie for the No. 2 position last year to No. 3 this year.

Best Online Graduate Education Programs

Last year marked a tie at the top, but Clemson University’s Moore School of Education in South Carolina claimed sole possession of No. 1 in the 2020 rankings of online master’s in education programs. The University of Florida slipped from tied at the top to No. 2. The University of Virginia Curry School of Education improved from a tie at No. 9 last year to claim the No. 3 position in the 2020 Best Online Graduate Education Programs rankings.

Best Online Master’s in Nursing Programs

Rush University in Illinois moved up three spots to claim its first No.1 ranking among online nursing master’s programs after a tie at No. 4 last year. Rush was followed at No. 2 by the University of South Carolina, previously tied for No. 6. Johns Hopkins University in Maryland, last year’s No. 1, moved down to No. 3.

Two schools saw significant improvements in their rankings, with Texas A&M University Health Science Center vaulting from a tie at No. 84 to a tie at No. 11, and Troy University in Alabama going from a tie at No. 126 to a tie for No. 14.

Best Online Graduate Engineering Programs

A tie atop the online engineering rankings means that Columbia University’s Fu Foundation School of Engineering and Applied Science in New York and the University of California–Los Angeles Samueli School of Engineering and Applied Science share the No. 1 spot. Last year these schools were No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, with UCLA tied with the University of Southern California Viterbi School of Engineering; in the 2020 rankings, USC dropped to a tie for No. 4. Purdue University–West Lafayette in Indiana improved from No. 5 to No. 3.

Best Online Graduate Information Technology Programs

The University of Southern California is the No. 1 online computer information technology program, a title it has claimed since U.S. News introduced online program rankings in 2013. USC is followed by Johns Hopkins University’s Whiting School of Engineering at No. 2, up from No. 5, and the University of Arizona at No. 3, an improvement from No. 4 in last year’s rankings. West Texas A&M University, which tied for No. 31 last year, made a significant jump in the 2020 rankings, moving up to the No. 8 position.

Best Online Graduate Criminal Justice Programs

The University of California–Irvine moved up one spot to claim its first No. 1 ranking since 2015. Sam Houston State University in Texas also improved by one position to the No. 2 rank. A tie this year means Boston University and the University of Massachusetts–Lowell share the No. 3 spot. Last year’s No. 1, the University of Nebraska–Omaha, fell to No. 5.

