U.S. Elections Seen as Top Global Risk

The year 2020 will be marked by a series of events that could disrupt world balance, according to a new…

The year 2020 will be marked by a series of events that could disrupt world balance, according to a new analysis. The trade war between China and the United States may fragment the global economy; an erosion of alliances and global leadership may lead to increased geopolitical tensions; climate change might constrain economic growth.

But the top geopolitical risk to the world? The U.S. presidential elections. Those are the conclusions of the 2020 forecast of political risks put together by Eurasia Group, a political risk research and consulting firm headquartered in New York City.

“We’ve never listed U.S. domestic politics as the top risk, mainly because U.S. institutions are among the world’s strongest and most resilient,” write Ian Bremmer and Cliff Kupchan, Eurasia Group’s president and chairman, respectively. “This year, those institutions will be tested in unprecedented ways.

According to the authors of the research that was presented this week, 2020 looks “troubling,” with unfavorable geopolitical trends and several potential crises.

“We’ve lived with growing levels of geopolitical risk for nearly a decade, but without a true international crisis,” say the authors of the report. “Outside of geopolitics, global trends have been strongly favorable — that’s now changing.”

A Problematic American Leadership

For the first time, Eurasia Group lists domestic U.S. policies as a potential global risk. According to the firm’s report, the American institutions will be “tested in unprecedented ways,” although they have historically been considered some of the strongest in the world. Regardless of which political candidate wins the November presidential race, a close vote will shake Americans’ faith in their country’s electoral process, say the Eurasia Group experts.

“We face risks of a U.S. election that many will view as illegitimate, uncertainty in its aftermath, and a foreign policy environment made less stable by the resulting vacuum,” say the authors of the report.

President Donald Trump, who was impeached in December by the U.S. House of Representatives, will most likely be acquitted by the U.S. Senate and will continue to use his presidential powers to try to ensure his advantage in the November election “in ways that are extralegal,” said Bremmer.

A contested U.S. leadership will also bring about issues in foreign policy, the Eurasia analysts say, because any decision Trump makes on security or trade in a hostile geopolitical environment might be viewed as lacking authority.

Trade Wars and a Stronger Europe

China and the United States decoupling in the technology sphere is another political risk in 2020, considered by the Eurasia Group as “the most impactful geopolitical development for globalization since the Soviet Union collapsed.” The action will affect the $5 trillion global tech sector, as well as several other industries and institutions, such as media, entertainment or academic research.

“This decoupling, already disrupting beneficial flows of technology, talent, and investment between the two countries, will move beyond the handful of strategic technology sectors at the heart of the U.S.-China dispute (semiconductors, cloud computing, and 5G) into a broader array of economic activity,” say the authors of the report.

Yet a trade war between the two countries is very likely to come to an end, say experts, as ongoing tensions would favor neither country.

“The idea of going back to the Cold War where you had First World and Second World economies is not going to happen,” said Rob Atkinson, president of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, in an interview. “I don’t see them ramping that in a significant way because it will hurt U.S. companies too much.”

This year, European countries will also grow stronger and unwilling to tolerate partners who don’t play by agreed international rules. Europe will most likely react to unfair practices, creating tensions with both Washington and Beijing.

“Much as China insists that the world accept One China, Two Systems, a more geopolitical Europe will try to insist that China accept One System, 28 States. That’s not going to sit well in Beijing,” say the authors of the Eurasia Group report.

Elsewhere, Latin America will continue to see increased instability, while the leadership in Turkey will steadily be losing power, say the experts from the Eurasia Group. The Middle East will also see turmoil in the aftermath of what Eurasia Group calls failed U.S. policies targeting the major Shia-led nations such as Iran and Iraq. In India, contentious social reforms initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will start to adversely affect the country’s economic agenda. Climate change will be another point of contention, with corporations being increasingly forced to choose between commitments to reduce emissions and their own business interests.

Overall, 2020 looks challenging as many trends are aligned ” badly,” Bremmer says. “We are in the midst of a major geopolitical recession that we think is likely to get worse.”

More from U.S. News

Climate Change, ISIS, Seen as Greatest Global Threats, Survey Finds

These Are the Records That Countries Broke in 2019

The 25 Best Countries in the World

U.S. Elections Seen as Top Global Risk originally appeared on usnews.com