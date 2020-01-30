Triumph and Disaster: Equal Impostors in Cancer Care

Treating cancer is like riding a roller coaster: a rattling, bumpy journey filled with deep plunges and tremendous highs that…

Treating cancer is like riding a roller coaster: a rattling, bumpy journey filled with deep plunges and tremendous highs that seem like they might last forever. It’s difficult but important to avoid congratulating yourself too much at the high points and punishing yourself too much at the lows. As Rudyard Kipling’s poem “If” says, we must “meet with Triumph and Disaster, and treat those two impostors just the same.”

I learned this lesson from my patients, two in particular. The first, Mr. Jacobs, had journeyed through 15 years of multiple therapies and major surgeries for stage 4 kidney cancer when I met him. His previous treatment had stopped working, and we were transitioning him to a different pill therapy. The day he was to start taking the new pill, he came to the emergency room with severe shortness of breath. He had developed massive blood clots in his lungs. He went straight to intensive care and was placed on a ventilator. He needed multiple drugs to keep his blood pressure high enough to maintain minimum organ function. It was a total disaster that I never thought he would recover from.

After several weeks, Mr. Jacobs miraculously recuperated enough to leave the hospital. We had a long discussion about his recent course and what it meant for his prognosis. After 15 years, he knew his cancer better than anyone. He decided to stop cancer treatments and focus on comfort. I was sorry to see things end this way, but agreed with his decision. His most recent cancer complication was one disaster too many.

We decided to continue periodic checkups. Months passed, but the expected fatigue and generalized sickness that comes with end-stage cancer never happened. He remained active, he had a good appetite (too good, his kids joked) and he had no pain. After five months, he finally said, “I’ve been feeling good, doc. I want to treat my cancer again.” I agreed and started him on the same pill we had planned to start before he developed the blood clots.

That was 14 months ago. Mr. Jacobs has done well with minimal side effects. Every scan he’s had since restarting treatment has shown his tumors are shrinking. I marvel at him every time I see him because by the textbook, he shouldn’t be alive. Mr. Jacobs reminds me that sometimes highs can follow the lows when you least expect it. In his case, we were lucky enough to triumph after the disaster.

My second patient, Mr. Sanders, hasn’t been so lucky. He also has kidney cancer that had been in remission for 10 years. Unfortunately, the cancer returned and spread into his other kidney and pancreas. When I met him after his cancer had returned, he expected to hear the worst prognosis. However, I confidently informed him that while he has stage 4 kidney cancer, I expected him to live for many years because he only had two small tumors and there are many great non-chemotherapy treatments for kidney cancer. He was relieved and filled with hope for the first time in weeks. It felt good to give him hope again and to know I had many effective drugs at my disposal.

I started him on immune therapy to activate his immune system to fight his cancer. This worked well for one year, but eventually the tumor in the pancreas started to grow. I switched his treatment to the first of many targeted therapy pills for kidney cancer. His tumors shrank significantly over the next six months and, most importantly, he felt great throughout. He was a poster child for the power of precision medicine. I felt triumphant and invincible.

Then one night, I got a call from the emergency room. Mr. Sanders’ wife brought him in because he was slurring his words and couldn’t move his left arm and leg. He had a stroke, a rare but disastrous side effect of his cancer therapy. I felt helpless. I went from an all-time high to utter shock and grief in an instant.

I saw Mr. Sanders in clinic several weeks later. His speech was back to normal and through rehab, he had regained some strength in his left side. It crushed me to see him using a walker, knowing the cancer treatment had led to this. Despite everything he endured, he told me he still trusted our decision to put him on that pill. He understood that the stroke was a rare complication, and that sometimes the right choice still leads to bad results. It was a profound reminder of how important it is to involve patients in their own medical decision making so they feel in control of their treatment path. Fortunately, Mr. Sanders regained most of his strength after several months and his cancer remained stable during his recovery.

Being an oncologist is both more challenging and more rewarding than we realize in the beginning of our careers. It gets easier when we recognize that many of our greatest successes and worst failures are sometimes out of our control. It’s important we recognize that as difficult or as joyous a situation can feel to us, the patient experiences those emotions even deeper. Understanding this has given me perspective and helped me better navigate my own path as an oncologist. I am honored to join my patients on their roller-coaster journey.

The names used in this article are fictitious and were intentionally changed from their actual names to protect these patients’ privacy.

