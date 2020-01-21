Where U.S. students study abroad From the romantic allure of Paris to the lush rainforests of Costa Rica, more than…

Where U.S. students study abroad

From the romantic allure of Paris to the lush rainforests of Costa Rica, more than 341,000 American students studied abroad in the 2017-18 school year, according to data from the Institute of International Education. While the majority opted for Europe, other popular destinations included Asia and Latin America — and 10 students even braved the icescape of Antarctica, per IIE data. Various study abroad options exist, including partnership programs with a student’s home college, host organizations, language schools and international exchanges. Here’s a look at the top 10 study abroad destinations for U.S. students and the top college in each country, per the U.S. News Best Global Universities rankings.

Japan

Number of U.S. students in 2017-18: 8,467

U.S. News top-ranked Global University: University of Tokyo, 74 (tie)

Despite a close trade partnership, the U.S. and Japan do not currently have a robust exchange of students. Only 8,467 U.S. students studied there in 2017-18, and in the 2018-19 school year, Japan sent just 18,105 students to the States, according to IIE data. The number of U.S. students in Japan is trending up, growing by 12.4% over the prior year. Japan’s top-ranked school, the University of Tokyo, was founded in 1877 and has multiple campuses across the island nation.

Costa Rica

Number of U.S. students in 2017-18: 8,681

U.S. News top-ranked Global University: Universidad Costa Rica, 850 (tie)

With abundant rainforests and crystalline beaches, Costa Rica is a tourist paradise. But it isn’t just for visitors; it’s also a top 10 study abroad destination for Americans. The number of U.S. students in Costa Rica climbed by 4.3% in the 2017-18 school year. Universidad Costa Rica, the country’s top-ranked school, has roots back to 1843 and currently enrolls more than 40,000 students.

Australia

Number of U.S. students in 2017-18: 10,332

U.S. News top-ranked Global University: University of Melbourne, 26

Australia has been a hot spot for American students in recent years. But in 2017-18, the number of Americans studying Down Under slipped a bit, declining by almost 1%, according to IIE. The University of Melbourne, Australia’s top college in the U.S. News Best Global Universities rankings, was founded in 1853 and features seven campuses across the nation.

China

Number of U.S. students in 2017-18: 11,613

U.S. News top-ranked Global University: Tsinghua University, 36

Despite trade tensions that threaten to disrupt enrollment growth, China sends more students to the U.S. — 369,548 in 2018-19 — than the entire population of American students studying abroad. The influx of U.S. students to China dipped by 2.5% in 2017-18, per IIE data. China’s top-ranked school, Tsinghua University, was founded in 1911.

Ireland

Number of U.S. students in 2017-18: 11,965

U.S. News top-ranked Global University: University College Dublin, 227 (tie)

The Emerald Isle has seen growth in recent years as a study abroad destination for U.S. students, with an increase of 4.1% in the 2017-18 school year, per IIE data. Ireland’s leading university, University College Dublin, was established as Catholic University of Ireland before adopting its current name in 1908.

Germany

Number of U.S. students in 2017-18: 12,250

U.S. News top-ranked Global University: University of Munich, 43 (tie)

For years, Germany has been a growing destination for American students. However, that growth slipped in 2017-18, dipping by 2.7%, according to IIE. Germany’s top-ranked college, the University of Munich, has roots dating back to 1472.

France

Number of U.S. students in 2017-18: 17,185

U.S. News top-ranked Global University: Sorbonne Universite, 37 (tie)

No stop in France is complete without an Eiffel Tower selfie, and many Americans likely had the chance to snap one as they studied in the fourth most popular destination for U.S. students in 2017-18. France’s top college, per U.S. News rankings, is Sorbonne Universite in Paris.

Spain

Number of U.S. students in 2017-18: 32,411

U.S. News top-ranked Global University: University of Barcelona, 98

Spain said “bienvenidos” to more than 30,000 American students in the 2017-18 school year, per IIE data. As the third most popular destination for U.S. students, it hosted 9.5% of American study abroad participants. Spain’s top school, the University of Barcelona, was founded in 1450.

Italy

Number of U.S. students in 2017-18: 36,945

U.S. News top-ranked Global University: University of Bologna, 116 (tie), and University of Padua, 116 (tie)

Welcoming nearly 37,000 U.S. students, picturesque Italy is the second most popular study abroad destination for Americans. Of all U.S. students studying abroad in 2017-18, 10.8% did so in Italy. Italy’s top two schools, which are tied in the U.S. News rankings, both began hundreds of years ago. The University of Bologna traces its history back to 1088, while the University of Padua marks its founding as 1222.

United Kingdom

Number of U.S. students in 2017-18: 39,403

U.S. News top-ranked Global University: University of Oxford, 5

The top study abroad destination for American students is the U.K. With nearly 40,000 American students, the U.K. was host to 11.5% of U.S. study abroad participants in 2017-18, per IIE. The U.K.’s top-ranked school, the University of Oxford, dates back to at least 1096.

Update 01/22/20: This slideshow has been updated with new information and to reflect ranks from the 2020 U.S. News Best Global Universities rankings.