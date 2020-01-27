Top 10 Countries for Technological Expertise, Ranked by Perception

Countries with Tech Expertise, Ranked by Perception
At the core of innovation, technological expertise is one of the most important attributes nations can possess, one that incorporates both skill and knowledge. Technological skills are often the most sought after and one area where supply still hasn’t matched the demand in many developing economies.
Technological expertise is one of 10 attributes used to develop the Entrepreneurship sub-ranking in the 2020 Best Countries report. The survey is based on a study that surveyed more than 20,000 global citizens from four regions to assess perceptions of 73 countries on 65 different metrics.
The following are the top 10 countries viewed to possess technological expertise.
No. 10: Israel
Technological Expertise Rank: 10
Best Countries Overall Rank: 29
Learn more about Israel.
No. 9: Switzerland
Technological Expertise Rank: 9
Best Countries Overall Rank: 1
Learn more about Switzerland.
No. 8: Russia
Technological Expertise Rank: 8
Best Countries Overall Rank: 23
Learn more about Russia.
No. 7: United Kingdom
Technological Expertise Rank: 7
Best Countries Overall Rank: 6
Learn more about the United Kingdom.
No. 6: Singapore
Technological Expertise Rank: 6
Best Countries Overall Rank: 16
Learn more about Singapore.
No. 5: Germany
Technological Expertise Rank: 5
Best Countries Overall Rank: 4
Learn more about Germany.
No. 4: United States
Technological Expertise Rank: 4
Best Countries Overall Rank: 7
Learn more about the United States.
No. 3: South Korea
Technological Expertise Rank: 3
Best Countries Overall Rank: 20
Learn more about South Korea.
No. 2: China
Technological Expertise Rank: 2
Best Countries Overall Rank: 15
Learn more about China.
No. 1: Japan
Technological Expertise Rank: 1
Best Countries Overall Rank: 3
Learn more about Japan.
Countries With the Highest Technological Expertise
1. Japan
2. China
3. South Korea
4. United States
5. Germany
6. Singapore
7. United Kingdom
8. Russia
9. Switzerland
10. Israel
More from U.S. News
How Technology Can Save the World From Natural Disasters
The Stakes for Africa in the Fourth Industrial Revolution
The World Wants Big Tech Companies to Be Regulated
Top 10 Countries for Technological Expertise, Ranked by Perception originally appeared on usnews.com