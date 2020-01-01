The Glycemic-Index Diet and Blood Sugar

When it comes to using food to improve your health, there are so many different ways you can eat. The…

When it comes to using food to improve your health, there are so many different ways you can eat. The options can be a little confusing. Are eggs good or bad? How about butter? Should you eliminate fat, sugar or both? Nutritional science continually adds to our understanding of how certain compounds within the foods we eat can impact our well-being, but the pace of change can be dizzying. And sometimes the advice can feel confusing — and even contradictory.

One fairly recent addition to the list of diets you might try is the glycemic-index diet. It’s an approach to eating that takes its primary cues from the glycemic index.

What Is Glycemic Index?

“The glycemic index is used as a measure of how quickly individual foods cause blood sugar levels to rise,” says Cathy Leman, a registered dietitian nutritionist and founder of Dam. Mad. About Breast Cancer, a nutritional consulting firm based in greater Chicago that’s aimed at helping breast cancer patients and survivors. “It was developed in 1981 by researchers at the University of Toronto to help people with diabetes select foods and manage their blood glucose levels. The glycemic index itself is not a diet plan, but a tool for directing food choices.”

In its simplest terms, the glycemic index “tells you how quickly a food is converted to sugar” in the body, says Daryl Gioffre, celebrity nutritionist and author of “Get Off Your Acid: 7 Steps in 7 Days to Lose Weight, Fight Inflammation, and Reclaim Your Health and Energy.”

The scale goes from 0 to 105, explains Dr. Richard L. Seidman, chief medical officer of L.A. Care Health Plan. The lower the number, generally speaking, the “better” the food item. “Foods with a lower GI increase blood glucose more slowly. The lower GI foods are usually high in fiber or may have some fat or protein in them too, thus making their digestion more gradual.”

Gradual digestion means you’ll feel fuller longer, which can aid in weight management. Gradual release of sugars into the blood stream, rather than a sudden dump, means your body will be better able to manage blood sugar levels and manage diabetes.

For example, w hite bread earns a score of 75. By comparison, black beans have a GI of 30. The difference, Seidman explains, is “the white bread is mostly starch with a little protein and the fiber (or bran) has been stripped from the grain before grinding.” In contrast, he notes that the beans are rich in fiber and protein and contain a type of fiber called resistant starch. This means that the starch resists digestion in the small intestine and ferments in the large intestine instead. “This not only helps slow down the rise of blood sugar but acts as a prebiotic, which is what probiotics live on.” Prebiotics are considered helpful for keeping your gut microbiome healthy.

However, the glycemic index isn’t exactly a hard-and-fast rule. How food is prepared and whether carbohydrates are consumed with fat and protein can all impact how your body responds to them.

“Some people argue that the glycemic index may not be as accurate as needed” because there are variations from one person to another in how your body processes carbohydrates, says Shawn Wells, a registered dietitian and certified sports nutritionist based in Dallas-Fort Worth.

For example, some studies have shown that one person can eat a cookie and experience a very small increase in blood sugar, while another can eat a banana and see a much bigger spike, contrary to what the glycemic index suggests should happen.

“It’s not always predictable,” Wells notes. Different people metabolize different foods in their own ways. So, he says, it’s important to remember that the glycemic index is “just a scale, and it’s not the most accurate thing.”

What Is the Glycemic-Index Diet?

Nevertheless, some people are using the glycemic index to make dieting an easier affair. “The glycemic-index diet is an eating plan for selecting foods based on how they affect blood sugar levels,” Leman says. The goal is “to choose carbohydrate-containing foods that are less likely to cause a large rise in blood sugar levels.”

Rather than dictate portion sizes or direct dieters to count calories or fat intake, the GI diet instead relies on the GI scale to guide food choices for weight loss or to aid in weight maintenance.

On the GI diet, carbohydrates are classified into “good” and “bad” categories. Good carbs have less impact on blood sugar levels and digest slowly to help you feel fuller longer. Examples of good carbs are foods that are less sweet. Think proteins and vegetables and some berries.

Bad carbs are digested more quickly and release glucose into the bloodstream faster, which can spike your blood sugar and make you feel hungry sooner. Examples of bad carbs are baked goods, white bread, table sugar, sweets and processed foods. “A lot of stuff that comes in a bag or a box,” is going to rank higher on the glycemic index, Wells says.

Foods that are considered low on the GI scale are typically under 55. Foods in the 55 to 70 range are considered medium glycemic-index foods, and any foods that score above 70 are considered high GI foods, Leman explains.

Seidman recommends, “it’s best to choose foods with a GI under 55. Foods such as legumes, yams, oatmeal, non-starchy vegetables and most fruits have a lower GI. Processed foods have higher GIs.”

It’s important to note that the GI index only looks at the carbohydrates in foods and ranks these foods in isolation. Of course, we don’t always eat single foods in isolation, and the blood sugar impact can be altered by other foods we’re consuming. The glycemic-index diet also “doesn’t take into account protein or the amount or type of fat and/or fiber. Nor does it consider antioxidant and phytochemical compounds,” Leman says. This means “it’s not a balanced approach to choosing foods.”

Glycemic Load Matters Too

Wells adds that while the glycemic index number assigned to individual foods are usually the focus of the glycemic-index diet, there’s another piece of the puzzle that’s important but often overlooked. “It’s really important to factor in glycemic load. I think a lot of people miss this.”

Glycemic load offers context about the volume of sugar being ingested, rather than simply how high on the scale a food ranks. “Something might be lower on the GI scale, but if you’re having tons of it, that can be a factor” because higher volume means more sugar overall. So even though reducing portion sizes isn’t a main concern of the glycemic-index diet, amounts still matter, Wells says.

Gioffre agrees that the glycemic load is even more important than the index number. “The glycemic index doesn’t look at the quality of the food,” he says, simply at the blood sugar impact.

For example, even though raw carrots have a similar GI (39) to milk chocolate (about 40), the carrots are going to be a better option because they provide a lot more fiber, vitamins and minerals. Similarly, a baked potato has a GI of 85, while ice cream has a GI of 36 to 62, Leman says. Most kids could tell you the potato is the healthier option, even if it has a higher GI number.

You can calculate the glycemic load of any food by multiplying the grams of carbohydrate in the food by the food’s glycemic index and dividing by 100. For example, an apple has a GI of 38 and contains 13 grams of carbs. The glycemic load is (38 x 13)/100 = 5. For a potato, the GI is 85 and it contains 14 grams of carbs, so the glycemic load would be 85 x 14/100 = 12. The Glycemic Index Foundation reports that for optimal health, you should try to keep your total glycemic load under 100 daily.

Who’s It Good For?

The GI diet might be an option for people with diabetes or prediabetes who are trying to control their blood sugar levels. However, it ranked in the lower half of U.S. News & World Report’s 2020 list of Best Diabetes Diets, tying for 20th place.

Seidman says that people with prediabetes can use the glycemic index to plan meals that don’t promote blood sugar spikes. Similarly, “people with diabetes may be able to choose foods that help them keep blood glucose more controlled.”

The glycemic index diet may help you manage your weight. There is also some limited evidence that it could help reduce cholesterol levels. In addition, “there is some research that suggests an association between a low-GI diet and reduced risk for breast cancer,” Leman says.

The Takeaway

Leman notes that while the glycemic index might be helpful for some people in guiding choices of which foods to eat, “there is recent research indicating that the glycemic index may be an unreliable indicator of blood sugar response, even under highly standardized conditions.”

The glycemic index diet touts the benefits of choosing low GI foods, but a better approach may be to eat a mixed diet of whole grains, nonfat and low-fat dairy products, fish, dried beans and peas and of course, lots of produce. The Mediterranean diet is frequently the top choice of many dietitians and doctors because it promotes this balanced and nutritious approach to eating.

In addition, Seidman notes that “there is no magic bullet when it comes to nutrition, and there is no substitute to eating well-balanced meals that include lean proteins, healthy fats, plenty of non-starchy vegetables and moderate amounts of high fiber sources of carbohydrates.”

The Glycemic-Index Diet and Blood Sugar