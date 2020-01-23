The Coronavirus’ Impact on the Lunar New Year

The Lunar New Year is typically a time for celebration in China, other Asian countries and Asian diaspora around the…

The Lunar New Year is typically a time for celebration in China, other Asian countries and Asian diaspora around the world. This year, however, the spread of a virus is likely to impact scores of people hoping to ring in a new year with families and friends.

As of Friday, Chinese officials have reported that a strain of the coronavirus has killed more than two dozen people with more than 800 total cases, including two cases in the United States. Coronaviruses cause runny nose, headaches, cough, fever and sore throat and can also trigger pneumonia or bronchitis. A member of the coronavirus family of viruses causes severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS.

The U.S. State Department issued a travel advisory urging travelers not to visit Wuhan in China’s Hubei province, the center of the disease outbreak. But the real impact will be across China, where authorities have imposed strict travel restrictions around Wuhan. The limits will now affect approximately 35 million people, according to The New York Times.

China says the new coronavirus is “preventable” and “controllable.” That will be tested as millions travel for the Chinese New Year. via @BBCNews https://t.co/fXId1rKWte pic.twitter.com/lIK7DWOMKd

— RealClearScience (@RCScience)

January 20, 2020

The restrictions will halt celebrations around the Lunar New Year, which starts on Saturday. Below is some background on the importance of the event, considered to be the largest annual human migration in the world.

The Lunar New Year and Chinese calendar

The Lunar New Year is based on the lunisolar calendar, which ranges from 12 months normally to 13 months during leap years. It occurs in a 12-year cycle, with each year corresponding to a different animal: rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, sheep, monkey, rooster, dog and boar/pig. This year ushers in the Year of the Rat.

The Lunar New Year begins during the second new moon after the winter solstice, which this year falls on Saturday, according to CNN. The New Year celebrations continue until the 15th day of the lunar month, when the moon is full.

The origins and traditions

Records indicate that the Chinese calendar system existed as early as the 14th century B.C., when the Shang Dynasty was in power, according to History.com. Centuries later, the Gregorian calendar was adopted in China, but Lunar New Year celebrations still exist.

The Lunar New Year is also referred to as the Spring Festival, and has many time-honored traditions. In China, people light firecrackers, wear red clothing and exchange red envelopes filled with cash, known as hongbao, according to National Geographic. On the eve of Lunar New Year, families celebrate with a big reunion dinner.

The Lunar New Year festival period ends with the Lantern Festival, which features dumpling feasts and exhibitions of hand-made lanterns, according to Columbia University.

The observing countries

While China’s Lunar New Year celebrations might be the most well-known, they also occur in other countries in Asia. Those include Taiwan, Singapore, South Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia and Mongolia, according to NBC News.

The impact of the coronavirus

The travel restrictions due to the coronavirus will impact what Chinese officials estimate is 3 billion trips that were expected to occur around the Lunar New Year, according to Business Insider.

LATEST: Travel restrictions now in place in 3 cities in #China amid deadly #coronavirus outbreak. #Beijing has just canceled Chinese New Year celebrations to try and prevent more spread. pic.twitter.com/sMr1LUg3xy

— Angelica Carrillo (@acarrillonews)

January 23, 2020

The virus will not just impact travel, but the celebrations themselves. Beijing authorities have canceled all major Lunar New Year celebrations, according to CNN. Even Shanghai Disneyland temporarily closed, and film releases planned for the weekend have been canceled or postponed.

