When making a design plan for a new house, a simple sketch on a piece of paper rarely shows the detail needed to get the project going. Even for something as simple as replacing furniture in a room, it’s easier to plan your new look using technology to help you visualize the finished product. Fortunately, there’s a growing number of software and online tools that can help you design a room or home, whether you’re an amateur or a seasoned professional.

From professional software that requires a larger investment to free or cheap options you can have fun with while planning your home renovation, there are plenty of room design tools to help you get a visualization of a space.

Here are some of the best virtual room design tools to consider:

— Virtual Architect Professional Home Design 9.0.

— Autodesk.

— Chief Architect X11 Interiors.

— Room Sketcher.

— Planner 5D.

— DreamPlan Home Design Software.

— Floorplanner.

— SketchUp.

Virtual Architect Professional Home Design 9.0

If you’re looking for an option that makes it easy to showcase home design plans, paid software is more likely to provide the variety and details you’ll want, from farmhouse sinks to exact measurements for floors, cabinets and windows.

Visual Architect offers detailed virtual modeling capabilities with floor plan templates, customization options and extensive catalogs of sample furnishings to make a home design as true to reality as possible.

Visual Architect has three products at different price points, but the Professional Home Design software, which costs $74.99, includes cost estimation tools, virtual reality support and additional automation in calculating room dimensions.

Autodesk

If you’re looking for computer-aided design software, or CAD, that provides professional-level technical details, Autodesk offers plenty of software products that cater to different needs.

The suite of products is used by design, architecture, engineering and construction professionals, with specific software that caters to civil engineering, interior rendering and more. AutoCAD, one of the most recognizable products from Autodesk, and 3DS Max, which is often used for interior renderings, each cost roughly $1,500 for a one-year subscription, though there are monthly and multiyear options as well.

Because these products are used by architecture firms and builders for projects ranging from homes to city skyscrapers, training is likely needed. In fact, it’s fairly common to find college courses that teach AutoCAD to students. Many times the courses are open to the community and run from a few weeks to a full semester. The cost varies by the school, but is often less than $1,000.

Chief Architect X11 Interiors

Designed for professionals, this software aims to provide extensive furnishing, product and design catalogs combined with presentation capabilities that make it easy to show off a design to a client that may not have much knowledge of architecture or design. Chief Architect is designed to be fairly simple to use for anyone regardless of his or her level of experience, but the software also offers tutorials to help users utilize all the features offered.

Chief Architect also makes it easy to show renovation plans for an existing space in both 2D and 3D, rather than focusing on new construction homes.

For a subscription of $199 per month or a flat price of $2,195, the software provides a wide range of options.

Room Sketcher

If you’re looking to focus on floor plans, Room Sketcher offers a free, user-friendly platform that can be accessed with a traditional computer or through an app. To use Room Sketcher, users create a free account to make floor plans with various levels of detail, including basic 2D options, 3D plans with color and specific furnishing details.

Additional features, including professionally created floor plans made for you based on an uploaded blueprint or sketch, are available through a subscription, which starts at $49 per year. If you order a floor plan to be created for you, you can make changes to the plan if you want a door to swing a different way, for example, or you’d like to move furnishings to a different part of the room.

Planner 5D

For a user-friendly mobile app option that just about anyone can use, Planner 5D offers interior design tools that allow you to create floor plans and 3D models from your phone or tablet as well as on a desktop.

One limitation that appears in reviews of the app is its inability to import existing floor plans. While any models or plans you create within the app can be exported, you cannot upload a plan of your home and edit it; plans must be recreated from scratch in the app.

The Planner 5D app is free to use, though many features require you to upgrade to a subscription. You can get a free three-day trial of the premium account, which costs $59.99 per year after that.

DreamPlan Home Design Software

DreamPlan Home Design Software by NCH Software allows you to create a floor plan for a house, condo or apartment and design both the interior and exterior of the space. Details allow you to show texture in brick walls or carpeted floors, or add topography outdoors if your home is in a hilly area.

DreamPlan offers a free version for of its software for personal use, which can be downloaded directly to your computer.

Floorplanner

Floorplanner is another simple tool that’s easy to master even for inexperienced designers. You can create a room from scratch, with easy scales to adjust room dimensions.

If you want to see how a space will look furnished but don’t know exactly what to put in it, Floorplanner has a “magic layout” feature that decorates the space for you based on a few style criteria. From there, you can adjust furniture placement and add or subtract walls

The free floor plan service is available online or through a mobile app. Some more detailed capabilities require credits, which cost $1.25 each. Professional and business-level subscriptions start at $24.95 per month.

SketchUp

If you need an online tool for designing but want options to do more than floor plans or room modeling, SketchUp offers the tools to design the fine details of even individual pieces of furniture. SketchUp’s specialty is 3D modeling, but it also offers detailed 2D floor plans for interior projects and nitty-gritty product plan details, like the exact measurements, material and estimated cost for various home features.

SketchUp is a primarily web-based design product and free to use if you’re just looking to do some 3D modeling. For more advanced features and the ability to create detailed plans, subscriptions start at $119 per year. SketchUp Pro costs $299 per year and includes a desktop software option in addition to web access.

