The best places for single boomers to retire:

Single After 65

Many baby boomers will find themselves suddenly single in retirement, typically because they are widowed or divorced. Almost a third of men (31%) and over half of women (55%) are unmarried at age 65 or older, most often due to the death of a spouse, according to 2018 Census Bureau data. Here’s a look at the cities that have the most seniors who are currently single.

Miami

Retirees are often drawn to Miami‘s beaches and warm winter climate, and you’re likely to meet plenty of other single retirees in Florida. In the Miami metro area, which includes Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach, 62% of women and 36% of men are unmarried. Many Miami seniors are widows (34%) and widowers (11%), and 21% of women and 17% of men are divorced or separated. Some 8% of people age 65 and older in Miami have never been married.

Fayetteville, North Carolina

Fayetteville has a large military presence due to the massive Fort Bragg, and the area may appeal to military retirees. Some 61% of women and 36% of men age 65 and older are single. Many women (43%) and a significant portion of older men (16%) have experienced the loss of a spouse. Just over 10% of Fayetteville’s older population are divorced, and approximately 2% are separated. Only 6% of Fayetteville men and 4% of women age 65 and older have never been married.

Mobile, Alabama

Located on the Mobile Bay near the Gulf of Mexico, newcomers are often drawn to Mobile‘s historic architecture, museums and music events. Single retirees will find plenty of company. Some 35% of men and 62% of women are not currently married. Divorce is fairly common in Mobile, and 20% of women and 16% of men age 65 or older are divorced or separated. Additionally, 8% of men and 5% of women in this age group have never been married.

New Orleans

Louisiana’s most populous city is known for its music, elaborate festivals and Creole cuisine. Single retirees will find plenty of other people the same age with which to enjoy the vibrant nightlife. Over half of women (59%) and more than a third of men (37%) are single at age 65 or older. Many of the single older women in New Orleans have experienced the death of a spouse (32%) or a divorce (16%). It’s also common for the men age 65 and older to be divorcees (16%) and widowers (12%).

Springfield, Massachusetts

Springfield is the home of the Basketball Hall of Fame and the Dr. Seuss National Memorial Sculpture Garden, which commemorates Springfield native Theodor Seuss Geisel. Approximately 17% of Springfield’s older population are divorced or separated. Women (32%) are more likely than men (11%) to have experienced the death of a spouse. And 9% of those age 65 and older in Springfield have never been married. Overall, 59% of women and 37% of men are single at age 65 or older.

Providence, Rhode Island

It’s common to be single in retirement in the Providence metro area, which also includes Warwick. More than half of women (58%) and over a third of men (37%) age 65 and older are unmarried. Most older women are single due to widowhood (35%), compared to just 12% of older men who are widowers. Older men and women in Providence are about equally likely to be divorced or separated (15%). Some 11% of older men and 8% of older women in Providence have never been married.

El Paso, Texas

While just under a third (31%) of men age 65 and older are single in El Paso, 61% of older women are unmarried. Many El Paso retirees have divorced, including 16% of women and 11% of men. Widowhood is more common among women (35%) than men (14%) in El Paso. About 2% of El Paso seniors have separated from their spouse. A greater proportion of El Paso women (8%) than men (4%) have never been married at age 65 or older.

Stockton, California

While 62% of women age 65 and older in Stockton are single, only 32% of men the same age are unmarried. About 5% of Stockton residents in this age group have never been married. Most of the older women are single due to divorce (17%) or widowhood (39%). Smaller proportions of older men have also experienced divorce (13%) and the loss of a spouse (14%).

Jackson, Mississippi

Just over a third of older men (35%) and 60% of older women are currently single in Jackson. Some 40% of women age 65 and older in Jackson are widows, but only 11% of older men are widowers. Another 15% of women and 17% of men are divorced or separated. Smaller proportions of retirees (7% of men and 5% of women) have never been married.

Savannah, Georgia

Most women in Savannah were married at some point during their life but then experienced a divorce (16%), separation (2%) or the death of a spouse (37%), and now 60% are single. Older men in Savannah have also encountered divorce (13%), separation (1%) and widowhood (12%), and 33% are now single. About 5% of Savannah’s seniors of both genders have never been married.

Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis has long been associated with blues music, and single retirees may enjoy checking out the Beale Street blues clubs and sampling the area’s famous barbecue. Some 8% of people age 65 and older in Memphis have never been married. Many retirees have divorced, including 19% of women and 16% of men. Another 32% of women and 12% of men are single due to the loss of a spouse. Overall, 35% of men and 59% of women in Memphis are single at age 65 or older.

Richmond, Virginia

In Virginia’s state capital city, over half of women age 65 or older (59%) and just over a third of men the same age (34%) are single. A third of older women are widows, compared to 13% of older men who are widowers. Women age 65 and older are also slightly more likely to be divorced (21%) than older men (14%). However, Richmond has a slightly higher proportion of older men who have never been married (7%), compared to 5% of older women.

The Best Places for Single Boomers to Retire originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 01/31/20: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.