Surprisingly High-Fat Foods

Stealth fat Maybe you’re concerned about high-fat foods as you try to follow a heart-healthy diet. Or, perhaps you’re actually…

Stealth fat

Maybe you’re concerned about high-fat foods as you try to follow a heart-healthy diet. Or, perhaps you’re actually seeking out fat-rich foods in order to follow the keto regimen. Either way, it helps to know which foods contain significant amount of fat, as well as the specific types of fat, such as unhealthy trans fat, less healthy saturated fat or healthier unsaturated fat.

According to the 2015-20 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, total fat should comprise about 20% to 35% of daily calories for adults. Saturated fat should make up less than 10% of calories.

“Fat is not inherently bad,” says Jill Weisenberger, a Virginia-based registered dietitian nutritionist and author of “Prediabetes: A Complete Guide.” However, she adds, most — but not all — saturated fats raise blood cholesterol. “Unfortunately, food labels and nutrition databases don’t always (distinguish) the harmful saturated fats from the others.”

Fried pork sausages and butter pecan ice cream are familiar high-fat dishes. But it may surprise you that the following foods are also high in fat:

Coconut products

Certain foods have “health halos,” says Sharon Palmer, a registered dietitian and author of the Plant-Powered Dietitian blog. Although touted as healthy choices, they may have unhealthy attributes. Count coconut products among those foods with health halos that aren’t entirely healthy. “Coconut oil is so popular, but food containing coconut products — such as coconut milk, coconut yogurt and coconut ice cream — are typically high in fat,” she says. “And it’s the saturated type, too.”

In a 2017 advisory on dietary fats and cardiovascular disease, the American Heart Association specifically called out coconut oil. “Because coconut oil increases [bad] LDL cholesterol, a cause of CVD, and has no known offsetting favorable effects, we advise against the use of coconut oil,” the AHA advisory stated.

Movie-theater popcorn

Popcorn could be healthy and wholesome — or it could be loaded with fat. Moviegoers can get the full scoop on popcorn ingredients thanks to the Center for Science in the Public Interest, which analyzed samples from three major theater chains. Even without any buttery topping, CSPI found up to 34 grams of saturated fat in some of the smaller portions. Larger tubs and squirts of butter progressively escalated the levels of unhealthy fat.

Also, be wary of popcorn from street vendors, Weisenberger advises.

Hummus

Yes, hummus. Tahini paste, made of ground sesame seeds, and ground chickpeas are the primary ingredients of hummus. Each tablespoon of commercial hummus contains about 1.5 grams of fat. However, it’s mostly mono- or unsaturated healthy fat, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture’s FoodData Central. When it comes to fat, “Hummus is a quality source,” says Cassie Vanderwall, a registered dietitian in the department of clinical nutrition at UW Health in Wisconsin.

“There’s still this residual fear of fat in society,” says Vanderwall, who points out that this macronutrient has several healthful attributes. “We know that fat helps to absorb the fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E and K,” she says. “It can really help our brain development as infants and children, and also maintain our brains and nervous systems as we age. And quite honestly — it’s satisfying. Fat tastes good and helps keep our bodies satisfied.”

Olive oil

Olive oil is another food in which the relatively high fat content is mostly healthy. One tablespoon of extra-virgin olive oil contains about 14 grams of total fat, most of which is mono- or polyunsaturated. However, that single tablespoon also contains 1 gram of saturated fat, or 10% of the daily recommended amount, according to FoodData Central.

“Fat in the diet is not the enemy,” Palmer says. “Focus on choosing healthful fats, choose them from whole foods more often — such as nuts, seeds, peanuts and avocados — and use a gentle hand with the oil bottle when you are cooking foods. Just a teaspoon will often suffice when sauteing or drizzling over your pasta or salad.”

Yogurt-covered raisins

Yogurt plus raisins equals two healthy foods — right? Before pouring these sweet treats into a bowl for snacking, see how their fat content adds up. Coating ingredients may be more like candy than yogurt.

One cup of commercially made yogurt-covered raisins can deliver 19 grams of saturated fat. Similarly, yogurt-covered pretzels may contain about 11 grams of saturated fat. (Fat content will vary by brand.) Enjoy a few pieces rather than a handful.

How can you sort out the different types of fat? “With trans fats: It’s avoid, avoid, avoid,” says Carrie Dennett, a Seattle-based registered dietitian nutritionist. “With saturated fats, you don’t have to avoid them, but limit them. With other fats, research shows that it’s not so much how much fat we eat, but the quality of the fats we eat.”

Deep-fried vegetables

Brussels sprouts might be tastier when served as fried appetizers but they’re also less healthy than if roasted or steamed. “Everyone loves Brussels sprouts and cauliflower these days — but often, when you order these in a restaurant they are deep-fried and high in fat,” Palmer warns. “It’s important to keep in mind that those buffalo cauliflower wings you ordered are probably not ‘light’ and (instead) have been tossed in the fryer.”

If you must indulge on occasion, she says, “You might want to balance that out with other choices you make for dinner that night.”

In general, how can you be more aware of fat content before digging in? “Ask the server how Brussels sprouts are prepared,” Palmer says, “or what types of sauce comes with dishes. Check out the nutritional analysis of the menu when you go out to eat — often available for chain restaurants online. Flip over the box and read the Nutrition Facts panel of products.”

Muffins

Muffins may seem like a healthy breakfast food, especially when they’re filled with blueberries. But guess what else they contain? “Baked goods like muffins are usually packed with packed with fat, resembling cake more than a healthy bread product,” Palmer says.

Weisenberger isn’t a muffin proponent, either: “It’s basically a cupcake without the frosting,” she says.

Bars

It’s so easy to grab a granola bar when you’re on the go, but take a minute to check the label before munching away. “Snack or breakfast foods like granola bars, breakfast bars and protein bars are really popular now,” Vanderwall says. “They require people to be somewhat of a fat sleuth and check out those Nutrition Facts panels to see how much fat is packed in there.” Fats in these bars aren’t always healthy fats, she warns.

Avocados

From toast to margaritas, or old favorites like guacamole, avocado-themed foods and even drinks are everywhere. You may not know that a single avocado can contain nearly 30 grams of total fat — fortunately, mostly healthy fat — according to the USDA.

All fats are calorie-dense, Palmer notes. Even healthy fats can add up in calories and lead to weight gain, which is linked to range of health concerns, she adds: “So, keeping fat at a more moderate level will reduce the energy density of your diet, and help you maintain a healthy weight.”

Casseroles and potpies

Mixed foods with multiple ingredients, such as casseroles, potpies and coleslaw, can have “sneaky fat,” Vanderwall says. If you didn’t cook a homemade casserole yourself, it’s hard to know how much fat — or what kind of fat — it contains. When purchasing ready-made entrees like potpies, make sure to check the label.

“Sometimes it’s really easy to say, ‘I’ve got to get dinner on the table,’ and grab a recipe and just start dumping,” Vanderwall says. “When at the end of the day, you might not realize that you’ve just used butter, mayonnaise and oil — all in the same recipe. It’s important to be mindful overall, whether you’re navigating foods at the grocery store or building a recipe at home.”

Nuts, seeds and nut butters

Almond butter, cashew butter, peanut butter and even sunflower seed butter — you can choose any of these for a protein-rich, healthy snack. Just be aware that nuts, seeds and nut butters are relatively high-fat foods, although it’s mostly healthy fat.

Surprise fat isn’t necessarily a concern, unless an individual needs a lower-fat diet for a health problem such as gallstones or gastroparesis, Weisenberger says. “Generally speaking, unsaturated fats are healthy choices, so nuts, avocado, olive oil, canola oil, salmon, sardines and similar foods are sources of good-for-you fats,” she says.

Restaurant entrees

Larger restaurant chains now post calorie counts for menu items. In most restaurants, however, you won’t see calorie counts, much less levels of total fat, saturated, unsaturated or trans fat.

Sweet-and-sour chicken or pork and General Tso’s chicken are examples of dishes that you wouldn’t necessarily realize are fried, high-fat entrees, Weisenberger says. “It’s really hard to know what’s in a lot of restaurant meals, so remember that it’s OK to ask your server,” she adds.

Surprisingly High-Fat Foods

These foods are relatively high in fat, although some contain healthier fat than others:

— Coconut products.

— Movie-theater popcorn.

— Hummus.

— Olive oil.

— Yogurt-covered raisins.

— Deep-fried vegetables.

— Muffins.

— Bars.

— Avocados.

— Casseroles and potpies.

— Nuts, seeds and nut butters.

— Restaurant entrees.

More from U.S. News

The 9 Best Diets for Fast Weight Loss

Best Foods for Brain Health

What to Eat, Drink and Do to Relieve Constipation

Surprisingly High-Fat Foods originally appeared on usnews.com