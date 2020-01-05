Signs of Lupus in Women

Anyone can have lupus, but the fact is that women have more than their fair share of this autoimmune condition.…

Anyone can have lupus, but the fact is that women have more than their fair share of this autoimmune condition. In the U.S., an estimated 1 million to 1.5 million people have lupus, and women account for about 90% of lupus diagnoses.

Facial rashes, persistent fatigue and joint pain are more familiar lupus symptoms. However, with systemic lupus erythematosus, the most common and serious form, inflammation flare-ups and symptoms may involve multiple organs including the brain, heart and kidneys.

Younger women ages 15 to 44 are at highest risk of developing lupus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Race and ethnicity presents another lupus disparity. People who are black, Hispanic or Latino, Asian or Native American are more often affected by lupus than whites.

[See: Questions to Ask a Dermatologist.]

Because lupus tends to affect young women, it can have an outsized impact on adolescent girls who are still in school or women in the midst of building careers and families. Recognizing lupus and creating a treatment plan is crucial to minimize its effects and allow women to move forward with their lives.

Although lupus is more likely to occur in the mid- to late teens, younger adolescents and children can also develop lupus. Before menarche — when adolescent girls get their periods — the incidence of lupus for male or female kids is about the same, says Dr. Jennifer Grossman, a clinical professor at University of California, Los Angeles and a rheumatologist with the UCLA Medical Center.

“Then, once you get to teen years, that’s when we really start to see increased incidence of females over males,” says Grossman, who is a member of the Lupus Foundation of America’s medical-scientific advisory council.

Below, experts describe ways that women can be affected by lupus.

Menstruation

Lupus can disrupt the menstrual cycle as flare-ups interfere with normal hormone processes. “When patients are really inflamed, it can affect the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis,” Grossman says. The HPA axis refers to an interaction between three types of glands that are involved in the body’s stress response.

“When your body is under a lot of stress you skip your period and you just don’t ovulate normally,” Grossman explains. “Lupus can make you do that.” Once lupus is diagnosed, medication to treat it may affect the menstrual cycle as well.

Skin and Hair

Distinctive rashes and increased sun sensitivity are lupus hallmarks. Lupus can affect the skin in a variety of ways:

— Discoid lupus involves round, disk-shaped sores, usually on the face and scalp. Although not typically itchy or painful, the thick, red, scaly sores can cause skin discoloration or scarring.

— Hair loss, sometimes permanent, can result from discoid lesions on the scalp. Patchy, temporary hair loss, or fragile, broken hairs can also result from severe lupus or lupus flares.

— A “butterfly” rash that passes across both cheeks and over the bridge of the nose, and looks like a sunburn, is a sign of active lupus. Rashes may also appear on other sun-exposed parts of the body, such as the back, shoulders, arms and upper torso.

— Raynaud’s syndrome is a side effect in which fingers and toes are highly sensitive to cold, becoming painful or numb and changing color to red, white or blue.

Body image matters to people of any age, and possibly even more so to adolescents. For teen girls diagnosed with lupus who have severe organ involvement, effects from treatment with high-dose steroids can extend to a round, puffy “moon” face, weight gain and stretch marks, Grossman notes. This can be quite upsetting to young girls or women.

“But I’ve been surprised,” Grossman adds. “Some young folks are just tremendously resilient. I wish we could figure out how to capture that resilience, because it’s a trait that really helps them get through these tough times.”

Mouth and Nose Ulcers

Ulcers, or sores on skin surfaces inside the mouth, are another lupus symptom. A woman may develop multiple sores, often on the roof of her mouth. These sores can spread to the lips, particularly with more advanced lupus cases.

Similarly, ulcers can develop on inside the nose. Less frequently, sores can affect the eyes.

Joints

Joint problems like arthritis can be a sign of lupus. “People can have a lot of joint pain, stiffness and swelling,” says Dr. Susan Manzi, chair of the Allegheny Health Network Medicine Institute and director of the AHN Lupus Center of Excellence in Pittsburgh, and a professor at Temple University. “And when you’re talking about a 15- to 45-year-old, that would (otherwise) be unusual.”

Joint effects like these at a young age could be a red flag for lupus, says Manzi, who is the board chair and acting medical director of the Lupus Foundation of America.

Unfortunately, medication used to treat lupus symptoms can harm the hip, shoulder, knee or ankle joints. Long-term treatment with prednisone, a steroid that helps control inflammation, can lead to reduced blood flow to the bones. That may result in bone and joint damage, severe pain and movement restriction. In some cases, Manzi says, deterioration may be bad enough to necessitate total joint replacement for women as early as in their late 20s, 30s and 40s.

Thyroid Function

Lupus can also affect normal function of the thyroid, a small gland in the front of the neck. Thyroid hormones help regulate the body’s metabolism and energy levels. About 6% of people with lupus have hypothyroidism, or an underactive thyroid. That can lead to feelings of sluggishness and fatigue, cold intolerance, unexplained weight gain, dry skin and hair, brittle nails and depression. Simple blood tests are used to measure thyroid levels. Daily medication can treat hypothyroidism.

Fatigue

Healthy young women tend to be active and energetic. Persistent fatigue without an obvious cause is sometimes related to lupus. “Most people with lupus, whether they’re flaring (having active disease) or not, deal with a lot of fatigue and joint pain,” says Dr. S. Sam Lim, a professor of medicine and epidemiology and clinical director of rheumatology at Emory University. Both symptoms can lead to disability, he notes.

Disbelief or misunderstanding from others can be an issue with lupus-related pain and fatigue, says Lim, who is also chief of rheumatology at Grady Health System in Atlanta. Family members and friends may not comprehend what’s going on as they see someone who looks otherwise healthy on the outside.

Bleeding

Women with undiagnosed lupus may first see a doctor for unexplained bleeding from their nose or other bleeding issues, Manzi says. Testing can reveal that their blood platelet counts are very low. Platelets play a vital role in allowing the blood to clot after a blood-vessel injury. In other cases, the immune system may target the woman’s red blood cells, causing her to become anemic.

Kidneys

Kidney damage is a notorious lupus complication. Kidney inflammation, or lupus nephritis, can result when harmful lupus auto-antibodies, made by the body’s own immune system, attack the kidney and hamper its ability to filter out waste.

Blood and protein in the urine, unexplained high blood pressure, decreased kidney function and even kidney failure could be signs of lupus nephritis.

“When someone comes in and their kidneys are failing, and they’ve got swelling and fatigue, (lupus) is obviously something you would think about,” Manzi says. Some may need dialysis (the process of removing waste from your body) or a kidney transplant as a result.

[See: 5 Ways to Reduce Your Risk of Developing Kidney Disease.]

Brain and Central Nervous System

Systemic lupus can affect the brain and spinal cord. Headaches, dizziness, vision problems, behavior changes and memory problems are all signs that should be medically evaluated. Seizures can be a sign of systemic lupus, as well — people with lupus have a higher risk of epilepsy than the general population.

Strokes can occur even in young people with lupus. Some people develop abnormal antibodies that can attack the blood vessels and lead to blood clots, which may travel to the brain. Inflammation of the blood vessels, or vasculitis, can cause severe blockage of blood flow if it occurs within the brain. Bleeding in the brain can also lead to stroke.

High Blood Pressure and Heart Disease

Lupus complications and lupus treatments can cause high blood pressure, which raises the risk for heart conditions like heart failure (and also for kidney disease and stroke).

When a young woman suffers a heart attack, lupus could be the culprit. Women ages 35 to 44 who have lupus are 50 times more likely to have a heart attack than others in this age group, according to study findings cited by the CDC.

Chest pain is one sign of a heart attack, but so are feelings of chest pressure, squeezing or fullness, and shortness of breath. Pain or discomfort in one or both arms, a radiating feeling in the left arm, and back, neck or jaw discomfort can signal a heart attack.

Let your doctor know immediately if you have these symptoms. Call 911 if they don’t subside after a few minutes of rest.

Contraception and Pregnancy

Once a woman is diagnosed with lupus, her health care team will develop a treatment plan. Doctors will prescribe medications to reduce inflammation and treat lupus symptoms, and monitor her as needed to avoid long-term complications.

For women with lupus who use birth control, most contraceptive options are safe. However, it’s important to ask your doctor about any possible exceptions.

“To go on an estrogen-containing birth control pill, there should be a lab evaluation and a history that’s been done beforehand to make sure those are safe,” Grossman says. About one-third of women with lupus have antiphospholipid antibodies, which increases their risk of getting blood clots, she notes. Women who’ve already had blood clots should avoid birth control pills with estrogen, she adds.

Other methods like plain copper or progestin-coated intrauterine devices (IUDs) are fine, Grossman says. Progesterone implants in the upper arms — Implanon and a newer version, Nexplanon — should also be safe, she says.

Grossman has some concerns with Depo-Provera shots for birth control in women with lupus, because of the potential for bone thinning with longer-term use. Patients with lupus are already at risk for bone problems related to steroid treatment, she notes. “Prolonged Depo-Provera use is not my first choice, in some patients, because of osteoporosis risk,” she says.

[See: 6 Signs You’re Having a Heart Attack.]

In general, women with lupus should weigh the risks and benefits of contraception methods with their health providers.

Pregnancy is a special consideration for women with lupus. Specialists such as rheumatologists and maternal-fetal specialists work with women to manage additional risks caused by lupus and its treatments and enable a safe, healthy pregnancy.

More from U.S. News

11 Questions You Should Ask Your Cardiologist During Your First Visit

9 Ways to Boost Your Immune System

12 Medical Emergencies You Need to Address Right Away

Signs of Lupus in Women originally appeared on usnews.com