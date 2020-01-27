Rapid Spread of Coronavirus Challenges Efforts to Track the Global Outbreak

A map that tracks the coronavirus outbreak around the world in real time is becoming increasingly challenging to maintain, its…

A map that tracks the coronavirus outbreak around the world in real time is becoming increasingly challenging to maintain, its creators say, as more cases are reported and data from China is hard to access and medical information is not globally centralized.

As of Jan. 28, the coronavirus had sickened more than 4,000 people worldwide and killed more than 100 people in China, where it’s believed to have originated in the central part of the country. To keep score of the infected patients, Lauren Gardner, an associate professor in the department of civil and systems engineering at Johns Hopkins University, together with Ensheng Dong, a doctoral student at the university’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering, built an online dashboard with real-time statistics of deaths and confirmed cases of coronavirus.

“The framework behind the map is pretty simple and when we started it there weren’t as many cases,” says Gardner, who is the project leader.

The map is a version of a model that the JHU team previously created in order to optimize border-control strategies during a global outbreak of infectious diseases, in collaboration with two other researchers from the University of New South Wales in Australia.

The map requires manual daily updates with data collected from various sources, including the World Health Organization, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Health Commission of the People’s Republic of China and DingXiangYuan, a social networking site for health care professionals that provides real-time information on coronavirus cases.

“We are struggling to keep up with it and trying to figure out exactly how we’re going to manage this moving forward,” Gardner says.

Automating such a map so that it could pull and display data on its own would also be challenging, Gardner adds, because of a lack of a global database for coronavirus cases that researchers could access. The data that the Johns Hopkins team collects is not all formatted the same, and every database the researchers use presents information in a different way — using charts, visuals and even blog posts.

“We might automate pieces of it,” Gardner says. For instance, we might do that for China.”

Sixty-three people have recovered from the coronavirus symptoms. According to the CDC, symptoms caused by the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath, and its development can range from mild or severe illness to death. Patients may carry the virus before experiencing any symptoms, the CDC says.

“While CDC considers this is a very serious public health threat, based on current information, the immediate health risk from 2019-nCoV (coronavirus) to the general American public is considered low at this time,” the agency reports.

As there is not yet an official display of all cases coming from organizations such as the World Health Organization or the CDC, the researchers from JHU say they will continue to work on the map and even come up with their own mathematical predictions to show how the virus might spread.

“We want to understand the spread of this virus, so we’ll be keeping up with the map but really start to focus more on (mathematically) modeling this outbreak,” Gardner says.

More from U.S. News

10 Countries With the Most Well-Developed Public Health Care Systems

How Technology Can Save the World From Natural Disasters

The 25 Best Countries in the World

Rapid Spread of Coronavirus Challenges Efforts to Track the Global Outbreak originally appeared on usnews.com