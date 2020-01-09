Q&A: Iran-U.S. Tensions Put New Focus on Hezbollah in Lebanon

BEIRUT — The days following the United States’ killing of a top Iranian general culminated with Tehran firing missiles at…

BEIRUT — The days following the United States’ killing of a top Iranian general culminated with Tehran firing missiles at two bases in Iraq housing U.S. troops. No lives were claimed by the missiles, and now the threat of an outright military confrontation between the U.S. and Iran appears to have receded.

But how the tensions between the two countries will play out in the coming months remains a question, and Iran’s proxies in the region — including the Lebanese political party and militia Hezbollah — will likely feature significantly in whatever may unfold.

In the early hours after the death of Iranian Gen, Qassam Soleimani by a U.S. drone strike, social media was flooded with rumors that Hezbollah’s second-in-command, Naim Qassem, had been among those killed alongside him, a development that would have almost undoubtedly pulled Lebanon into a central role in any conflict that might ensue, as Hezbollah would have retaliated after the killing of a high-ranking official. The reports proved to be untrue, leaving Hezbollah with a more ambiguous role.

In a Jan. 6 speech delivered via video to a large crowd in Beirut’s southern suburbs, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said there was no American official whose killing would serve as vengeance for Soleimani because “Qasem Soleimani’s shoe is worth the head of Trump and all the American leaders.” He called for retaliation to take the form of “the expulsion of all U.S. forces from our region.”

Hezbollah is considered a terrorist organization by the U.S. but is part of the majority coalition in the Lebanese Parliament and is seen by many Lebanese as protecting the country against aggression by Israel. However, Hezbollah is also dealing with an economic and political crisis at home. Hezbollah’s response to mass anti-government protests since October has shaken the group’s image domestically. Many saw the party as siding with corrupt elites against protesters calling for political reforms, while in some cases, Hezbollah supporters have attacked protesters.

U.S. News spoke with Mohanad Hage Ali, director of communications and a fellow at the Carnegie Middle East Center, and author of a book on Hezbollah — “Nationalism, Transnationalism, and Political Islam: Hizbullah’s Institutional Identity” — about the group’s likely role in the region and in domestic politics in the context of the heightened U.S.-Iran tension. The interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.

Do you think that Lebanon is going to get pulled into the conflict between the U.S. and Iran?

I don’t see Lebanon dragged into this entirely. Remember that Hezbollah was basically playing a regional role; it was assuming regional responsibilities, whether in Syria or even in Iraq, in different places. I think this might be prone to increasing in the next phase as Iran plays the proxy game.

What were your takeaways from Nasrallah’s speech? Did it give you any indication of where he sees this heading?

He was focused, basically, first on getting the American military out of Iraq: This is the first priority. Secondly, getting the Americans out of the whole region. He didn’t speak about Lebanon, per se, but I think this means that there will be more strain and a stronger effort to end the U.S. military assistance program to Lebanon. The party has been opposing that program and has made statements against it in the past, and I think it’s safe to assume that in the future, they may say that we reject the U.S. assistance program; we’d like to replace it with a Russian one.

Certainly, there are other political parties that might push back against that.

Where are they? I see these political parties now in the opposition — they are going to be pushed out of the government. I don’t see this government being prone to accepting U.S. pressure as the previous governments did. I’ve been observing the past string of Nasrallah’s speeches — there’s an emphasis on China, on the significance of the relationship with China as something the U.S. rejects. China, the relationship with China, is emerging as a policy choice in the face of the United States. How would that play out in the next phase?

Given the deteriorating economic situation, the country badly needs a relief package, and that would only come from Europe and the Gulf States, which are aligned with the United States. I don’t see that China can play a role unless we’re talking about massive privatization, which is always on the table. This is highly speculative, but perhaps there’s a plan to privatize large sectors, such as the communications sector, the ports, the airport, to raise funds for an emergency fund in order to relieve the economy. This is part of the reforms proposed by (former Prime Minister) Hariri, but maybe they’re thinking of China.

Do you think a U.S.-Iran conflict is likely to strengthen Hezbollah’s hand domestically, or how do you see it playing out?

It’s quite difficult to predict how a conflict will end up. If there’s an all-out war, it would be devastating for the population, for sure. Would it pose a challenge to the party? They would be the strongest force in the country, so in that regard we can say they will emerge as the strongest player in Lebanon as they are right now, but it would leave the country in ruins. I think it’s too dark a scenario to look at and (has) too many variables. I think the more likely scenario is that, in the short term, we will see more escalation in terms of the party taking stronger stances in local politics.

I think we will see more of a government that reflects the current situation (in the new Cabinet being formed) and will also look like an Iranian response. If we see names who are mainly pro-Hezbollah, pro-Iran it would be more of a pro-Resistance government. I don’t see how this government would be able to get international support, international aid, which is necessary for Lebanon to move itself out of a bad situation.

Perhaps we will see the judiciary taking steps to prosecute anti-Hezbollah figures on corruption charges. Hezbollah might also take steps to implement the pre-intifada or pre-revolution political plan, which is building a stronger relationship between Lebanon and Syria, opening up the borders with Syria and Iraq and having this land corridor as they call it, from Lebanon to Iran. But if Hezbollah wants to go that way, there’s a challenge internally (from its allies in the government).

There are so many variables that one has to wait and see. From what I have seen in the past, the organization has been adept in formulating nuanced approaches, even in times of escalation such as these.

How do you think the increased Iran-U.S. tensions and — if it rises to the level of conflict — how do you think it will play out in relation to Hezbollah and Israel? Do you think Israel and Hezbollah will maintain their deterrence policies?

I just don’t see why the Israelis would want to escalate with Hezbollah at this stage — I don’t see a point to that. It’s more likely that we’ll see upheavals in Lebanon in relation to the economic situation rather than anything else. I think the Lebanese economic situation is going to define the next stage in Lebanon. The regional situation is also further complicating the issue, but I feel the financial situation is more pressing. I think it will pose a challenge for Hezbollah and for everyone.

