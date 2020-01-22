Picky Eater or Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder?

Most children go through phases when they tend to be pickier about what they will eat. They may be particularly…

Most children go through phases when they tend to be pickier about what they will eat. They may be particularly reluctant to try new foods. Or the texture of certain foods may turn up their noses — whether they’re crunchy or mushy.

Typically, pickiness begins around the time kids are in elementary school and often starts to decrease as puberty hits and children’s willingness to take risks, including with food, increases.

Some children, however, are extremely picky. They may try to limit themselves to only a few foods. They may avoid all foods of a certain color, texture, smell or category. They might be restrictive enough that it’s hard for them to gain any weight or continue to grow normally. As a parent, you might not notice they aren’t growing enough because they may just appear to be stable — slim but not sickly.

In addition to concerns about nutrition and normal weight gain, a child’s extreme pickiness can make it difficult to be appropriately social. A child who won’t eat anything other than “white foods” like bread, potatoes and pasta can have trouble dining with the family. Parents may have to make special accommodations for the child. Similarly, the child may struggle in the school cafeteria or when eating a meal with friends. Some kids may choose to avoid social situations where food is present.

In such cases, the problem isn’t picky eating but what’s called avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder. This pediatric psychiatric disorder used to fall into the category of eating disorders not otherwise specified in the American Psychiatric Association’s Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, but it was recognized as its own disorder in the most recent DSM-5.

Unlike more well-known eating disorders of childhood and adolescence, ARFID kids are not avoiding eating due to any concern with body image. They are not trying to lose weight. In addition, unlike anorexia and bulimia where a child ate normally and then later develops the eating disorder, ARFID usually starts in young childhood and continues as kids get older, sometimes getting worse.

With ARFID, food avoidance may be due to the food’s texture and taste, type, if it causes upset stomach, lack of interest in food in general, or a traumatic event with choking or vomiting leading to a fear and avoidance of food. Because many children go through years of being a picky eater, ARFID may be hard for both parents and pediatricians to spot.

What is notable about this disorder, though, is that many kids who have it will develop a dangerous nutritional deficit, be underweight, have their growth affected and be at risk for a host of health issues. Those can range from anemia — a lack of red blood cells, causing fatigue — to low blood sugar, constipation and even heart problems.

Therefore, it’s important to figure out if a child is truly avoiding and restricting their food intake. The diagnosis is based on not only avoiding foods, but the impact of doing so on growth and weight gain, a need for nutritional supplementation and effects on function at school, with family or in a child’s social life.

Many children with ARFID also struggle with anxiety or symptoms of obsessive-compulsive disorder. Kids who start this behavior very early in life may have sensory issues that impact their acceptance of various foods. Some children have food sensitivities which cause them gastrointestinal discomfort and affect their desire to eat many foods.

The purpose of diagnosis is to put a plan in place for treatment. Kids who face serious health risks may need inpatient treatment at a residential psychiatric facility until they are nutritionally stable enough to continue care as an outpatient.

Treatment tends to involve some combination of working on the child’s ability to be more flexible in their eating and psychologically treating their anxiety, obsessions or fears surrounding eating. This is done by taking small steps, like for example, encouraging kids to choose one new food at a time that’s somewhat similar to foods they already accept. Adding in different foods a little at a time helps with desensitizing the child to the introduction of new foods.

It’s a good idea for parents to introduce children to many types of foods, textures, colors, smells and tastes. Ask your child to taste everything — one bite. They don’t have to eat more if they don’t like it, but they do need to at least try it.

Be positive, eat diverse foods yourself to set an example and make trying new things fun. Avoid talking about hating a food group, and aim to make foods appetizing by keeping meals fresh and interesting.

The environment kids grow up in and their role models affect how they feel about food. Even so, some children can feel an aversion that has nothing to do with their environment. When kids’ food avoidance becomes extreme, it’s important to seek help. Once an eating problem is recognized, addressing it promptly makes it more likely a child will respond quickly to treatment, so that they’re able to get the nutrition they need to grow and thrive.

