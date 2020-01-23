No Formal Trade Alliance Between the U.S., EU and Japan Anytime Soon, Say Experts

Trade officials from the United States, Japan and the European Union announced they will be pushing for reforms to withstand…

Trade officials from the United States, Japan and the European Union announced they will be pushing for reforms to withstand China’s domestic subsidies and trade practices, yet experts say it is highly unlikely that the three blocs will forge a formal trade alliance.

Japanese economy minister Hiroshi Kajiyama, U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer and EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan said in a joint statement on Jan. 14 that the current World Trade Organization rules are not sufficient to “tackle market and trade distorting subsidization existing in certain jurisdictions.” This comes after many months of escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China, with the two reaching a first agreement on Jan. 15.

Experts say an actual trade coalition between the U.S., Japan and the EU won’t happen anytime soon, particularly after President Donald Trump said earlier this week that he intends for the EU to be his next trade negotiation target.

Talks between the U.S., Japan and EU have been going on for years, with no particular results.

“It all started in the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires (in 2018),” says Bart Oosterveld, senior fellow in the Global Business and Economics Program at the Atlantic Council, a Washington-based think tank that focuses on international issues. “From the first statement, which was a few lines long, they talked about shared concerns that the U.S., the EU and Japan have of China’s trade practices, subsidies, dumping, over capacity, theft of intellectual property, forced technology transfer and the like.”

The conversation continued over several meetings, with the EU committing to improving existing multilateral trade practices at the G-20 summit in Japan last year, with a reformed World Trade Organization as the centerpiece.

“As a consensus-driven membership body, the WTO has been unable to address the economic and technological changes of the past decades,” the European Commission said in a report at the time. “Unfair practices by state-owned enterprises, forced technology transfers, outdated rules and unilateral action are testing it to its limits.”

The EU promised it will engage with like-minded partners in the G-20 and with key WTO partners, as well as with China, “in order to pave the way for a balanced and comprehensive reform of the WTO,” the European Commission said.

Similar concerns were raised again on Jan. 14 when the European Commission restated that it is seeking “structural reform of the WTO and levelling the playing field in global trade.”

In their most recent announcement, the three trade representatives of the U.S., EU and Japan paid particular attention to the technology industry, stressing that technology transfer between companies in different countries should be fair, voluntary and based on market principles can be mutually beneficial for growth and development.

“When one country engages in forced technology transfer, it deprives other countries of the opportunity to benefit from the fair, voluntary and market-based flow of technology and Innovation,” said the three leaders in the joint statement.

That is encouraging, said experts in Washington, D.C., after the announcement, as the U.S., the EU, and Japan are signaling a new phase in their trilateral cooperation aiming at counteracting the negative effects coming from China’s innovation practices and its perceived unfair advantage in technology-driven industries.

“The story of the last several decades has been about how China used mercantilist practices to vault ahead in low-cost, labor-intensive manufacturing,” says Nigel Cory, associate director for trade policy at the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, a nonprofit public policy think tank that previously criticized China’s innovation strategy. “Without aggressive action to make China roll back its mercantilist agenda, the leading economies of Europe, Asia, and North America can expect to face a crushing wave of unfair competition — and fewer jobs — in those industries.”

Despite the recent statements, other voices say the talks last week are only a small step that the U.S., the EU and Japan should take to see clear results and changes in their relationship with China.

“It’s one thing to agree to a common position on some subset of these issues,” says Rodney Ludema, professor in the department of economics in the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University. “It’s quite another to commit to negotiating as a bloc, which would be necessary to truly pressure China — and there is simply not enough political will or trust between parties for that.”

