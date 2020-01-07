New Year’s Resolutions for Student Loan Borrowers

Repaying or preparing to begin paying back your student loans can be stressful to think about. But you can take…

Repaying or preparing to begin paying back your student loans can be stressful to think about. But you can take control with New Year’s resolutions to get organized, know how much you owe and honestly assess your academic standing and career path.

Get Organized

The first step is to get organized by creating a filing system that will help you know and understand the scope of your student loan obligations. Getting organized can help you feel in control and confident about the management of your finances and prepare for repayment.

The key to success of any filing system is to make sure you keep it going and that you trust it, so make sure you create a filing process that you are willing to maintain.

First, you’ll want to sort and file the documents that you already have. While most of the student loan application process is handled electronically these days, you may have hard copies of some important documents that should be filed for safe keeping.

Get an expandable file folder and label it “student loans.” Put every piece of paper you have received about your student loans in that folder, including everything from your original student loan application to promissory notes and monthly statements. You may not need them now, but you will want to refer to them when you begin repayment.

If all your files are available only from your school or student loan servicer‘s website, now is the time to create your own electronic filing system by saving the files to your PC or an external drive, which has the advantage of being more secure. A disadvantage to an external drive, however, is possibly losing your digital files if you don’t have a backup system.

Using a cloud-based filing system has the advantage of regular backup, but the disadvantage of potentially being less secure. Since your student loan records include a lot of personal information, this is something you should weigh very seriously.

No matter what electronic system you choose, be sure to file everything student loan-related in one place and use a file naming system that indicates what the file is. For example, you may want to include the name of the institution or lender, account number and date.

Next, figure out what important papers are missing, and then get them from your school or your student loan servicer. Check for promissory notes, disbursement records and consolidation records, if applicable.

Know How Much You Owe in Student Loans

Avoiding thinking about your student loan debt won’t make it go away. Make a New Year’s resolution to get the answers to the following questions about your student loans, as they will give you the information you need to make better, informed financial decisions:

— How many student loans do you have from every institution you attended?

— How much outstanding debt do you have?

— Do you have federal, state and/or private student loans and what are their interest rates?

— When are your first student loan payments due and do you have multiple loans with different due dates?

— Have you seen an amortization schedule for your loans and what is the overall amount of interest you will be paying until the loans are paid off?

You should be able to answer most of these questions by accessing your federal student loan records through the Department of Education’s Federal Student Aid website. You can log in there, create a Federal Student Aid ID and obtain specific and updated information from the National Student Loan Data System about your federal loans.

Information about state, nonprofit or private student loans may not be available on that site, so reach out directly to your nonfederal student loan servicer.

Once you get the answers to these questions, you will want to track the answers for the future. An excellent tool for that is a spreadsheet. If you don’t love spreadsheets, simply putting a note in the folder you create will work, too.

You will also want to use this information to help you make important decisions. If you are still in school, perhaps you can borrow less money for your next semester or start making payments toward your student loan interest.

If you are in repayment, you may be eligible for a lower interest rate by automating your payments, or maybe it is time to consider consolidating your multiple student loans into a single loan. All of these decisions can be made more easily by having your student loan information easily accessible.

Assess Your Academic Path

Another New Year’s resolution for those who are still in school or thinking about going back is to get real about your academic progress and future earning potential. Higher education is an investment in yourself and in your future.

At times we need to ask ourselves hard questions: Is this investment worth it? Am I getting what I need from this academic experience so that I will make enough money to pay my debt when I graduate?

These are difficult questions to ask and sometimes even harder questions to answer honestly. Remember, graduation alone is not a guarantee of the job of your choice in the field of your choice.

Here are more tough questions to ask yourself. Depending on the answers, you may want to talk to an academic counselor at your school or friends and family.

— Can you afford to continue to go to the school you are currently attending?

— Are you transferring to another college or should you?

— Is there anything you need to do to remain eligible for grants or scholarships you may have received?

— Are there other aid or scholarship programs that you are now eligible for?

— Have you changed your major and has that had an impact on your earning potential after college?

— If you have to take a few steps backward to get the career you want, are there other sacrifices you need to make in order to manage your finances?

— If you are going back to school, are all of your outstanding student loans from your previous institution in good standing?

If you have federal student loans in default, you will be unable to borrow additional federal funds until that default is resolved. If you try to obtain private loans while in default, any lender who would be willing to lend you money would likely charge you a very high interest rate because you would be considered a high credit risk.

Each of these circumstances involves some serious “adulting,” which in the end is the goal of higher education. As you begin this year, taking these steps will help you get a handle on your student loans now and into the future.

