New Year’s Resolutions for Seniors

New Year’s resolutions might seem trite, especially as you age. But think again. When you look at them, resolutions are goals. And when you have goals, you have purpose.

Studies in the past have hinted at the benefit of purpose for older adults. But a study published in 2019 actually shows that having purpose may extend your life.

Data from 7,000 Americans ages 51 and 61 explored the relationship between mortality and purpose. Purpose was defined as “a self-organizing life aim that stimulates goals.”

People without strong purpose were more than twice as likely to die during the study period, regardless of income, gender, race or education. Purpose, it seems, is better at attaining longevity than reducing drinking, stopping smoking and conversely, even better than exercising regularly.

The Practicality of Organization

The concept of a self-organized life makes sense when you look at it from a health standpoint. Let’s look at a few ways organization can benefit you this year. Make resolutions to:

Organize your medical records. Researchers have found that people who keep a personal health record enjoyed better health. Seeing your whole health picture and having records at the ready in an emergency can be life-saving. From paper to electronic, there is no shortage to organizing systems. It’s the getting started that matters. Caregivers can help their loved ones, and many health systems offer resources. Patient advocates and geriatric life professionals can also assist.

Declutter your home.

It’s estimated that hoarding impacts 2% to 5% of the population. Most of us aren’t hoarders, but we certainly do accumulate stuff. And that can become a safety hazard at home. There are tripping and falling hazards; the toxic effects of an unclean environment; the potential hazards of expired medications and food. Here again, there are numerous resources and apps that can help. It’s easy to see how hoarding can impact quality and length of life: A person may not feel comfortable letting health aides or other professionals into their homes, for example, and a cluttered environment might prevent someone from using walkers or wheelchairs.

Organize your finances.

It’s not uncommon to detect the first signs of dementia in a loved one when they start having problems with their finances. That, in turn, makes someone vulnerable for fraud and abuse. As you step in as a caregiver to help, it’s important to learn your own lessons. Scattered accounts can lead to costly financial mistakes and fraud, so experts suggest whittling down accounts. Automate payments and use direct deposit for income sources. When you reduce vulnerability, you decrease stress.

Document your wishes.

Having an advanced directive is important. Appointing a trusted person to carry it out is equally important. That said, having these documents is just the first step. People’s interpretation of your wishes, i.e. medical professionals, can help save a life or prolong a life when there’s no quality of life. As Catherine Falk, daughter of Peter Falk, relayed to me during our Caregiver Summit, the advanced directive could be stapled on someone’s head and still be ignored. Geoffrey Hosta noted the following in The Washington Post: “Put the directive on a refrigerator and videotape an explanation of those wishes. Assign a ‘proxy’ (usually a spouse or child) who will aggressively enforce your wishes. Then share these decisions with family and doctors annually.”

From reducing stress and depression to helping you sleep better, organizing your life has health benefits.

Looking for Some Inspiration?

Here are some examples that show it’s never too late to have purpose:

Dementia affects more than 400,000 people in Australia. Inspired by the powerful effects of music in nursing homes, Lorna Prendergast undertook a Master of Ageing degree at the University of Melbourne. She graduated in July 2019 at age 90.

Nola Ochs became the oldest college graduate at 95 and lived to 105. After graduation, Princess Cruises hired Ochs as a guest lecturer on a nine-day Caribbean cruise.

Hubert Jones was 69 when he founded the Boston Children’s Chorus, which includes young people of different ages, races, ethnicities and socioeconomic backgrounds. Its mission combines artistic excellence and an agenda for social change. The group has performed all over the world.

Ernestine Shepherd is an American bodybuilder best known for being, at one point, the oldest competitive female bodybuilder in the world. She will be 84 this year and is still an active, albeit no longer competitive, bodybuilder.

So resolve this year to live a life with purpose. As Casey Kasem famously said: “Keep your feet on the ground and keep reaching for the stars.”

