Mixed Regional Reaction to U.S. Mideast Peace Proposal

BEIRUT — The White House’s Israel-Palestinian peace plan, what President Donald Trump has termed the “deal of the century,” is being met with praise from Israeli leaders, heated rejection from the Palestinians and some other Arab countries, and a lukewarm reception elsewhere in the Middle East.

But it is unclear to what extent the plan will find backing from other Arab countries. While some nations in the region may be eager to curry favor with the United States — or, as in the case of Saudi Arabia, may see Israel as a potential ally against Iran — the Palestinian cause remains sacrosanct in the region.

Representatives from Oman, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates were present for the rollout of the plan on Jan. 28 in Washington, but a number of other Arab nations were absent, including regional heavyweight and U.S. ally Saudi Arabia, as well as Jordan and Egypt, neighboring countries that have signed peace agreements with Israel.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stopped short of endorsing the plan but said that that the kingdom “appreciates the efforts of President Trump’s Administration to develop a comprehensive peace plan between the Palestinian and the Israeli sides, and encourages the start of direct peace negotiations between the Palestinian and Israeli sides, under the auspices of the United States.”

Egypt took a similar line in a statement released by its foreign ministry, urging the “two relevant parties to undertake a careful and thorough consideration of the U.S. vision to achieve peace and open channels of dialogue, under U.S. auspices, for the resumption of negotiations.”

Ayman Safadi, foreign minister of Jordan, which counts 2 million Palestinian refugees as part of its population, said in a statement the only path to a “comprehensive and lasting peace” was the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on pre-1967 lines and with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Praise and Criticism for U.S. Proposal

Those conditions are not met by the current proposal. While Trump announced that the plan would “more than double the Palestinian territory and provide a Palestinian capital in eastern Jerusalem, where America will proudly open an embassy,” the plan would allow Israeli settlements to remain in the West Bank, with promises of a swap for land currently within Israel.

It would designate Jerusalem — which has been a point of contention between the two sides — as the Israeli capital and would give Israel control over the Jordan Valley, the eastern area of the West Bank along the border with Jordan.

The Palestinian state would remain demilitarized, with Israel keeping control over its borders. The plan argues that this arrangement would “give the Palestinians all the power to govern themselves but not the powers to threaten Israel. This necessarily entails the limitations of certain sovereign powers in the Palestinian areas.”

On Tuesday, while standing next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump called the proposed deal “a historic opportunity for the Palestinians to finally achieve an independent state of their very own.” He added: “After 70 years of little progress, this could be the last opportunity they will ever have.”

Netanyahu — who was indicted on corruption charges the same day the deal was announced — praised the proposal as a “great plan for Israel” and “great plan for peace” and described Trump as “the best friend Israel has ever had in the White House.”

There were no Palestinians in the room — or in the negotiations. Palestinian officials cut ties with the Trump administration after the U.S. recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel two years ago. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas promptly rejected the deal, calling it “nonsense,” and convened a meeting with other Palestinian factions, including the militant group Hamas, to discuss a response.

Amnesty International criticized the plan for allowing the “illegal settlements” to remain inside the West Bank. “While the Trump administration has emphasized the principle of land swaps in its deal, we should make no mistake that it is proposing further annexation of Palestinian territory, which would flagrantly violate international humanitarian law,” the group wrote.

Questions Remain Over Palestinian Refugees

Under the proposal, only refugees who have not “already resettled in a permanent location” would be granted the right to return — and only to the newly defined state of Palestine, not to Israeli land. Noting that “many Palestinian refugees in the Middle East come from war-torn countries, such as Syria and Lebanon that are extremely hostile to the state of Israel,” the plan proposes forming a committee of Israeli and Palestinian representatives to oversee returns and noted that these would be “limited in accordance with agreed security arrangements.”

For those not eligible to return, the plan proposes local integration into their host countries or — for some 50,000 refugees — resettlement in Organisation of Islamic Cooperation member states that would agree to take them. The U.N. agency overseeing Palestinian refugees, the UNRWA, would then be terminated and responsibility for providing services to the former refugees transferred to their host countries.

With the exception of Jordan, most Arab countries hosting Palestinian refugees do not grant them citizenship, nominally out of fear of impeding their right of return.

In neighboring Lebanon — which is still officially at war with Israel and where officials have also pushed back against any permanent settlement of refugees or against giving them full economic and social rights — speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri on Wednesday called it a “bribe to sell the rights, sovereignty, dignity and Palestinian Arab lands.”

Meanwhile, residents of Lebanon’s refugee camps also staged demonstrations against the deal, chanting, “The right of return is not for sale.”

Ahmad Sakhnini, a representative of the Democratic Front party in the Bourj al Barajneh camp, where residents were protesting Wednesday, said the Palestinians would not be satisfied with less than an independent and fully sovereign Palestinian state with its capital in Jerusalem and with the right to return to their original homes.

“We are not slaves to Trump,” he said. “We will not accept any exchange, any bargaining or any derogation.”

