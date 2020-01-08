Maryland’s legislative session begins

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s annual legislative session is starting. The first day of the 90-day session will include a…

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s annual legislative session is starting. The first day of the 90-day session will include a vote for the Senate’s first new presiding officer in more than three decades. Sen. Bill Ferguson is expected to be elected Senate president by the chamber’s 47 senators. The Baltimore Democrat will succeed Sen. Thomas V. Mike Miller, who is stepping down from the leadership post due to illness, but will keep his seat. In the House, the chamber’s 141 members are expected to re-elect House Speaker Adrienne Jones. This will be her first legislative session as House speaker after being elected in a May special session.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.