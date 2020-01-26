Snacks can be healthy and low in calories. If you’re trying to keep your daily calorie intake in check to…

Snacks can be healthy and low in calories.

If you’re trying to keep your daily calorie intake in check to lose weight, consider your choice of snacks as well as meals, says Maggie Michalczyk, a registered dietitian based in Chicago.

“Not all snacks are created equal,” Michalczyk says. Many processed snacks — like sugary snack cakes, candy and potato chips — are high in calories and carbohydrates and contain few or no nutrients.

Michalczyk recommends choosing whole-food-based snacks that are high in protein and fiber and low in calories and carbs. “Fortunately, there are lots of tasty and healthy low-calorie snacking options that can add nutrition to your diet in fun ways,” she says. “Lots of them are portable and easy to eat on the go.”

Here are eight low-calorie snacks:

Spring mix and spinach

For a quick and nutritious snack, try a mini-salad, says Jenna Bell, a registered dietitian based in St. Petersburg, Florida. She’s with the vertical farming company Crop One.

Start with a fresh and hearty helping of spring mix — a blend of leafy greens that can include various kinds of lettuce, like romaine — and place it inside a mug, along with fresh spinach. Add feta cheese, dried cranberries and shaved almonds.

“Use the greens to grab your bites, or use a fork,” Bell says. If you use a fork, drizzle in balsamic dressing.

Fresh fruit

When it comes to healthy snacking, it’s good to keep it simple, Bell says.

Snacks don’t come any simpler than fresh fruit. Eating a piece or a handful of fresh fruit is an “old-school way to keep your calories in check and your nutrients high,” she says.

There’s a wide array of fresh fruits to choose from. If one’s out of season, there’s bound to be plenty of others available. Fruits that make good snacks include:

— Apples.

— Apricots.

— Avocados.

— Blackberries.

— Blueberries.

— Cherries.

— Clementines.

— Grapes.

— Nectarines.

— Oranges.

— Pears.

— Persimmons.

— Plums.

Meat sticks

Beef or turkey meat sticks — which are available in many stores — are great low-carb snacks that are perfect when you’re on the go, Michalczyk says. They contain protein and are low in calories.

Check the labels carefully, she advises. At least one brand sells meat sticks that are free from fillers and sugar and have zero grams of carbs.

Hard-boiled eggs

Eggs are a good source of protein and other nutrients and aren’t high in calories. One hard-boiled egg has only 78 calories and contains 6 grams of high-quality protein, as well as other essential vitamins and minerals, Michalczyk says.

“Hard-boiled eggs are easy to make ahead of time and take with you,” she says. You can season hard-boiled eggs with pepper or a bit of salt.

Roasted chickpeas

For a crunchy, savory snack that’s a good source of protein and fiber and doesn’t pack a lot of calories, try roasted chickpeas, Michalczyk says.

A ½ cup serving of roasted, unsalted chickpeas has about 134 calories and contains a little more than 7 grams of protein, 6 grams of dietary fiber and just a bit more than 2 grams of fat. Roasted chickpeas also have calcium, magnesium and potassium.

Many food stores sell roasted chickpeas. To make your own version of this Mediterranean diet snack, simply rinse and drain canned chickpeas, pat them dry with a paper towel and toss with 2 tablespoons of olive oil and 1 tablespoon of your seasoning of choice. Roast at 400 degrees for 30 minutes, flipping the chickpeas halfway through.

Depending on your taste, you can season roasted chickpeas with a variety of herbs and spices, including:

— Allspice.

— Basil.

— Cayenne pepper.

— Chipotle powder.

— Chili powder.

— Curry powder.

— Cinnamon.

— Garlic powder.

— Oregano.

— Paprika.

— Pepper.

— Rosemary.

— Sage.

— Taco seasoning.

Homemade trail mix

While there are plenty of trail mix choices available in stores, some are loaded with processed oils and sugar, says Ryan Maciel, a registered dietitian nutritionist and head nutrition coach with Precision Nutrition. The company provides nutrition education and tools to health and fitness professionals and individuals in 120 countries. Maciel is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

You’re better off putting together your own low-calorie and tasty trail mix, he says. Combine your favorite nuts, seeds and dried (unsweetened) fruits into a portable container.

Dried fruits in your mixture can include:

— Apricots.

— Apples.

— Bananas.

— Coconut.

— Cranberries.

— Dates.

— Figs.

— Prunes.

— Raisins.

— Pineapple.

Plain low-fat Greek yogurt with fresh fruit

Unsweetened low-fat Greek yogurt is packed with protein and low in sugar and calories, Maciel says. A ½ cup of low-fat Greek yogurt has about 85 calories.

“Add fresh fruit like raspberries or blueberries to add some extra nutrients and flavor,” he says.

Veggies and hummus

Fresh vegetables dressed in hummus are a good low-calorie snack that’s tasty and nutritious. Hummus contains protein, and vegetables provide an array of nutrients, including fiber, vitamins and minerals.

You can dip these veggies in hummus:

— Avocados.

— Broccoli.

— Bell peppers.

— Baby carrots.

— Cauliflower.

— Celery sticks.

— Cucumbers.

— Cherry tomatoes.

— Radishes.

— Zucchini.

