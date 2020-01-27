Is Your Portfolio Too Complex?

Complicated strategies are tempting. Most investors begin investing with a couple of individual stocks, or perhaps a mutual fund. But…

Complicated strategies are tempting.

Most investors begin investing with a couple of individual stocks, or perhaps a mutual fund. But as wealth grows, it’s easy to become tempted by more complex strategies, things you hope will give your portfolio an edge. Complex does not necessarily mean better, and it often means an avoidable expense. If you don’t understand the strategies in your portfolio, it may be time to change. Sometimes even if you do understand but the strategy is needlessly convoluted and expensive, you should change. Let’s examine a few common investing strategies that add complexity, but not necessarily the returns you would hope for.

Individual stock picking

Most people who pick stocks like the feeling of control that it gives them. They dream of being the next Warren Buffett, not realizing that many studies have shown individual stock selection is not effective as a long-term investment strategy. (Even Buffett himself recommends most people invest in index funds.) The odds are stacked against individual stock pickers. Markets price in all publicly available information about a company very efficiently, minimizing the opportunity to take advantage of an undervalued asset. Large investors are able to trade much faster, with better technology and less transaction cost. Consider a low-cost index-based fund. The index then chooses for you by the inclusion or exclusion of companies in the actual index.

Buying the story

Investors have always fallen prey to this, but now there are so many apps targeting investors with a great story — whether it’s investing in individual stocks, IPOs, alternatives, real estate, etc.: way more exciting than “boring” index-based investing styles and way more risky! Don’t confuse investing with entertainment. As compelling as the story may be (and how convenient it is now to invest via apps), these often represent concentrated risks that people rarely understand and cannot afford.

Inverse or short funds

The goal of an inverse/short fund is to provide the opposite price movement from an index or other benchmark. One common example is a fund that aims to provide “two times the inverse” of the S&P 500 using derivatives like futures, swaps and options. The intended purpose is as a short-term holding to protect from market corrections. These funds are expensive, and when used as intended as a short-term hedge, they can create taxable gains (if held in a taxable account). Furthermore, you have to decide when to buy and sell it. How confident are you that you can predict the next market correction with that level of accuracy, when 95% of finance professionals fail to do so?

Leveraged funds

Leveraged funds also use derivatives and other complicated strategies to magnify the performance (positive and negative) of the holding. An example of this is “3x daily financial bull,” which aims to provide 300% of the underlying benchmark’s performance. Like inverse funds, leveraged funds are expensive, but the most significant problem with these type of holdings is that the gains and losses are magnified to the same degree. Simply avoiding or minimizing losses is a powerful way to improve your long-term returns. If you lose 5% in your portfolio, it would take slightly more than a 5% gain to break even again. This effect compounds as the losses get bigger.

Long and short strategies

A long-short mutual fund combines elements of holding investments “long” and “short.” These funds are expensive to own and the strategies generally add little value. (You may be sensing a theme here.) It is much more effective to simply have a diversified mix of investments, which then does not need to sell short for protection. That is the purpose of diversification — some assets zig when others zag. You don’t need to be able to predict the future.

Options trading

Investors often leap first and ask questions later with options. There are a variety of ways to trade options at different risk levels. Most investors should avoid them because the cost of trading options eats away at any gains. When you buy or sell an equity, the costs are typically low and the pricing is generally very efficient. With options, you can lose a lot of value through pricing inefficiencies (particularly as a novice investor), along with transaction costs.

Hedge funds and private investment

Hedge funds and private investments are very different products, but the caveats can be similar. Not all are bad by any means — but even the good ones have limitations you should understand. Again, these investments can carry incredibly high costs (a common example of a hedge fund cost structure is “2 and 20”: a 2% annual expense ratio plus 20% of net profits each year to the hedge fund). The value of assets is not regularly appraised, so calculating the true worth of your investment can be difficult. There are often also periods of time you are “locked in,” so liquidity can be a real issue.

Is Your Portfolio Too Complex? originally appeared on usnews.com