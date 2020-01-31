Balanced Fund 13343.23 – .82 – 1.07 + .17
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2279.47 + .22 + .74 + 2.77
Emerging Markets 346.52 – 2.14 – 5.33 – 5.10
Equity Income Fund 13410.90 – 1.75 – 2.24 – 1.92
GNMA 764.77 + .09 + .11 + .52
General Municipal Debt 1450.98 + .08 + .50 + 1.91
Gold Fund 314.80 + .48 – .49 – .80
High Current Yield 2347.88 – .09 – .40 – .07
High Yield Municipal 687.71 + .02 + .49 + 2.04
International Fund 1951.77 – 1.67 – 3.24 – 2.94
Science and Technology Fund 3282.29 – 2.22 – 2.97 + 2.34
Short Investment Grade 375.88 + .06 + .19 + .62
Short Municipal 190.34 + .08 + .47
US Government 705.45 + .23 + .84 + 2.31
