Balanced Fund 13343.23 – .82 – 1.07 + .17

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2279.47 + .22 + .74 + 2.77

Emerging Markets 346.52 – 2.14 – 5.33 – 5.10

Equity Income Fund 13410.90 – 1.75 – 2.24 – 1.92

GNMA 764.77 + .09 + .11 + .52

General Municipal Debt 1450.98 + .08 + .50 + 1.91

Gold Fund 314.80 + .48 – .49 – .80

High Current Yield 2347.88 – .09 – .40 – .07

High Yield Municipal 687.71 + .02 + .49 + 2.04

International Fund 1951.77 – 1.67 – 3.24 – 2.94

Science and Technology Fund 3282.29 – 2.22 – 2.97 + 2.34

Short Investment Grade 375.88 + .06 + .19 + .62

Short Municipal 190.34 + .08 + .47

US Government 705.45 + .23 + .84 + 2.31

