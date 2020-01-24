Balanced Fund 13483.30 – .49 – .39 + 1.23
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2264.76 + .40 + 1.10 + 2.10
Emerging Markets 366.11 – .59 – 2.20 + .26
Equity Income Fund 13725.38 – .84 – .92 + .38
GNMA 763.59 + .06 + .16 + .36
General Municipal Debt 1443.59 + .06 + .35 + 1.39
Gold Fund 316.35 + 1.36 + 1.95 – .31
High Current Yield 2357.04 – .20 – .44 + .32
High Yield Municipal 684.18 + .06 + .38 + 1.51
International Fund 2016.73 – .24 – .85 + .29
Science and Technology Fund 3382.37 – .81 – .06 + 5.46
Short Investment Grade 375.14 + .06 + .20 + .42
Short Municipal 190.15 – .01 + .08 + .37
US Government 699.56 + .26 + .69 + 1.46
-0-
