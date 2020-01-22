Balanced Fund 13545.55 + .05 + .60 + 1.69 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2251.09 + .12 + .68 + 1.49 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 13545.55 + .05 + .60 + 1.69

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2251.09 + .12 + .68 + 1.49

Emerging Markets 370.68 + .44 – 1.01 + 1.51

Equity Income Fund 13841.44 + .01 + .75 + 1.23

GNMA 762.39 – .02 + .21

General Municipal Debt 1440.98 + .05 + .36 + 1.21

Gold Fund 313.08 – .43 + 2.26 – 1.34

High Current Yield 2366.25 – .03 + .08 + .71

High Yield Municipal 682.76 + .04 + .38 + 1.30

International Fund 2028.84 + .06 – .06 + .89

Science and Technology Fund 3402.03 + .27 + 1.70 + 6.07

Short Investment Grade 374.70 – .03 + .12 + .31

Short Municipal 190.11 + .01 + .12 + .35

US Government 696.61 + .10 + .33 + 1.03

-0-

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.