Balanced Fund 13545.55 + .05 + .60 + 1.69
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2251.09 + .12 + .68 + 1.49
Emerging Markets 370.68 + .44 – 1.01 + 1.51
Equity Income Fund 13841.44 + .01 + .75 + 1.23
GNMA 762.39 – .02 + .21
General Municipal Debt 1440.98 + .05 + .36 + 1.21
Gold Fund 313.08 – .43 + 2.26 – 1.34
High Current Yield 2366.25 – .03 + .08 + .71
High Yield Municipal 682.76 + .04 + .38 + 1.30
International Fund 2028.84 + .06 – .06 + .89
Science and Technology Fund 3402.03 + .27 + 1.70 + 6.07
Short Investment Grade 374.70 – .03 + .12 + .31
Short Municipal 190.11 + .01 + .12 + .35
US Government 696.61 + .10 + .33 + 1.03
