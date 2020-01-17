Balanced Fund 13559.03 + .17 + 1.07 + 1.79 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2237.37 – .12 + .17 + .87 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 13559.03 + .17 + 1.07 + 1.79

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2237.37 – .12 + .17 + .87

Emerging Markets 375.79 + .39 + 1.31 + 2.91

Equity Income Fund 13894.35 + .30 + 1.70 + 1.62

GNMA 762.27 – .02 + .06 + .19

General Municipal Debt 1439.13 + .04 + .34 + 1.08

Gold Fund 310.36 + .02 + .31 – 2.20

High Current Yield 2367.45 + .28 + .77

High Yield Municipal 681.67 + .01 + .35 + 1.14

International Fund 2038.96 + .25 + .87 + 1.40

Science and Technology Fund 3399.21 + .44 + 2.65 + 5.98

Short Investment Grade 374.47 + .02 + .08 + .24

Short Municipal 190.03 + .02 + .12 + .31

US Government 693.63 – .16 – .01 + .60

-0-

