Balanced Fund 13466.27 + .02 + .82 + 1.09
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2235.71 + .19 + .40 + .79
Emerging Markets 374.54 – .28 + 2.42 + 2.57
Equity Income Fund 13740.84 + .05 + .99 + .48
GNMA 762.51 + .03 + .04 + .20
General Municipal Debt 1435.89 + .09 + .20 + .85
Gold Fund 305.25 + .55 – 3.99 – 3.81
High Current Yield 2364.15 + .04 + .27 + .61
High Yield Municipal 680.09 + .07 + .25 + .91
International Fund 2030.06 + .02 + .84 + .96
Science and Technology Fund 3345.31 – .25 + 2.47 + 4.30
Short Investment Grade 374.30 + .03 + .05 + .19
Short Municipal 189.90 + .03 + .08 + .23
US Government 694.23 + .16 + .17 + .70
-0-
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.