Balanced Fund 13416.36 – .08 + .45 + .84
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2233.51 + .35 – .18 + .65
Emerging Markets 370.88 + .14 + 1.10 + 1.79
Equity Income Fund 13664.38 – .32 + .15 – .06
GNMA 761.54 – .09 – .04
General Municipal Debt 1434.25 + .05 + .34 + .60
Gold Fund 308.06 + .89 – 2.32 – 2.93
High Current Yield 2360.50 + .08 + .28 + .32
High Yield Municipal 679.22 + .04 + .43 + .66
International Fund 2022.03 – .05 + .46 + .56
Science and Technology Fund 3311.42 – .15 + 2.39 + 3.24
Short Investment Grade 374.20 + .04 + .03 + .08
Short Municipal 189.81 + .02 + .08 + .14
US Government 693.59 + .23 – .15 + .50
