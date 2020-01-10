Balanced Fund 13416.36 – .08 + .45 + .84 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2233.51 + .35 – .18 + .65 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 13416.36 – .08 + .45 + .84

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2233.51 + .35 – .18 + .65

Emerging Markets 370.88 + .14 + 1.10 + 1.79

Equity Income Fund 13664.38 – .32 + .15 – .06

GNMA 761.54 – .09 – .04

General Municipal Debt 1434.25 + .05 + .34 + .60

Gold Fund 308.06 + .89 – 2.32 – 2.93

High Current Yield 2360.50 + .08 + .28 + .32

High Yield Municipal 679.22 + .04 + .43 + .66

International Fund 2022.03 – .05 + .46 + .56

Science and Technology Fund 3311.42 – .15 + 2.39 + 3.24

Short Investment Grade 374.20 + .04 + .03 + .08

Short Municipal 189.81 + .02 + .08 + .14

US Government 693.59 + .23 – .15 + .50

