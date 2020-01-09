Balanced Fund 13421.81 + .32 + .22 + .89 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2224.75 + .20 – .02 + .25 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 13421.81 + .32 + .22 + .89

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2224.75 + .20 – .02 + .25

Emerging Markets 369.82 + 1.05 – .12 + 1.50

Equity Income Fund 13707.74 + .46 – .09 + .25

GNMA 761.14 – .01 – .08 – .09

General Municipal Debt 1433.59 + .58 + .55

Gold Fund 303.92 – 1.23 – 3.75 – 4.23

High Current Yield 2358.31 + .06 + .25 + .23

High Yield Municipal 678.86 + .02 + .62 + .61

International Fund 2022.15 + .47 – .32 + .56

Science and Technology Fund 3318.99 + .86 + 1.78 + 3.48

Short Investment Grade 374.08 + .04 + .10 + .05

Short Municipal 189.78 + .01 + .14 + .12

US Government 691.74 + .09 + .02 + .23

-0-

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.