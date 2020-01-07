Balanced Fund 13356.49 – .14 + .49 + .39
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2226.72 – .22 + .20 + .34
Emerging Markets 365.66 + .37 + .38 + .36
Equity Income Fund 13605.94 – .39 – .22 – .49
GNMA 762.21 – .05 + .17 + .05
General Municipal Debt 1433.05 + .14 + .67 + .51
Gold Fund 317.93 + .37 + .46 + .18
High Current Yield 2357.53 + .07 + .39 + .19
High Yield Municipal 678.32 + .14 + .68 + .53
International Fund 2013.15 – .01 + .32 + .11
Science and Technology Fund 3264.74 + .49 + 2.12 + 1.79
Short Investment Grade 374.14 + .02 + .16 + .07
Short Municipal 189.76 + .04 + .17 + .11
US Government 693.03 – .13 + .32 + .42
