Balanced Fund 13351.73 – .31 + .26 + .36 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2237.07 + .53 + .67 + .81 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 13351.73 – .31 + .26 + .36

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2237.07 + .53 + .67 + .81

Emerging Markets 365.90 – 1.18 + .51 + .43

Equity Income Fund 13655.06 – .47 – .13 – .13

GNMA 761.75 + .26 – .01

General Municipal Debt 1429.34 + .28 + .48 + .25

Gold Fund 313.08 – .85 + .79 – 1.35

High Current Yield 2353.98 + .06 + .26 + .04

High Yield Municipal 676.35 + .25 + .46 + .23

International Fund 2012.18 – .81 + .07 + .07

Science and Technology Fund 3226.75 – 1.05 – .14 + .60

Short Investment Grade 374.07 + .09 + .24 + .05

Short Municipal 189.64 + .07 + .13 + .05

US Government 695.88 + .62 + .81 + .83

-0-

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.