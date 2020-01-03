Balanced Fund 13351.73 – .31 + .26 + .36
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2237.07 + .53 + .67 + .81
Emerging Markets 365.90 – 1.18 + .51 + .43
Equity Income Fund 13655.06 – .47 – .13 – .13
GNMA 761.75 + .26 – .01
General Municipal Debt 1429.34 + .28 + .48 + .25
Gold Fund 313.08 – .85 + .79 – 1.35
High Current Yield 2353.98 + .06 + .26 + .04
High Yield Municipal 676.35 + .25 + .46 + .23
International Fund 2012.18 – .81 + .07 + .07
Science and Technology Fund 3226.75 – 1.05 – .14 + .60
Short Investment Grade 374.07 + .09 + .24 + .05
Short Municipal 189.64 + .07 + .13 + .05
US Government 695.88 + .62 + .81 + .83
