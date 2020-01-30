Balanced Fund 13453.68 + .11 – .71 + 1.00 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2274.34 – .01 + .82 + 2.54 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 13453.68 + .11 – .71 + 1.00

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2274.34 – .01 + .82 + 2.54

Emerging Markets 354.09 – 1.50 – 3.86 – 3.03

Equity Income Fund 13644.83 + .37 – 1.43 – .21

GNMA 763.87 – .05 + .10 + .40

General Municipal Debt 1449.41 + .08 + .46 + 1.80

Gold Fund 312.48 – .02 + .12 – 1.53

High Current Yield 2349.97 – .17 – .50 + .02

High Yield Municipal 687.50 + .10 + .55 + 2.00

International Fund 1983.56 – .39 – 1.88 – 1.36

Science and Technology Fund 3356.93 + .07 – 1.55 + 4.66

Short Investment Grade 375.58 + .17 + .54

Short Municipal 190.32 + .08 + .46

US Government 703.32 – .02 + .80 + 2.00

-0-

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.