Balanced Fund 13453.68 + .11 – .71 + 1.00
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2274.34 – .01 + .82 + 2.54
Emerging Markets 354.09 – 1.50 – 3.86 – 3.03
Equity Income Fund 13644.83 + .37 – 1.43 – .21
GNMA 763.87 – .05 + .10 + .40
General Municipal Debt 1449.41 + .08 + .46 + 1.80
Gold Fund 312.48 – .02 + .12 – 1.53
High Current Yield 2349.97 – .17 – .50 + .02
High Yield Municipal 687.50 + .10 + .55 + 2.00
International Fund 1983.56 – .39 – 1.88 – 1.36
Science and Technology Fund 3356.93 + .07 – 1.55 + 4.66
Short Investment Grade 375.58 + .17 + .54
Short Municipal 190.32 + .08 + .46
US Government 703.32 – .02 + .80 + 2.00
-0-
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.