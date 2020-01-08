How to Write a Recommendation Letter

In today’s job search climate, applicants are looking for ways to stand out from the crowd more than ever. Because…

In today’s job search climate, applicants are looking for ways to stand out from the crowd more than ever. Because hiring managers can use the internet to research candidates and wade through their personal and professional history easily, they can be more selective about whom they interview.

They will want to make sure that potential hires not only meet the requirements but also mesh well with the company culture to reduce turnover rates. It’s to the advantage of both parties to use a recommendation letter. This gives a job seeker an edge, and it provides hiring managers with a better idea upfront about the person professionally.

If you have been asked to write a recommendation letter, it isn’t something to take lightly. The job seeker is trusting you to provide a testimonial about their skills and work ethic in the hopes of securing a new position. Here are some tips to keep in mind when writing the recommendation letter, sample phrasing and also how to format it correctly.

The letter of recommendation should include:

— Your contact information.

— Date.

— Recipient’s contact information.

— Salutation.

— Opening sentence.

— First paragraph.

— Second paragraph.

— Summary.

— Conclusion.

— Closing.

How to Write a Letter of Recommendation

First of all, if you don’t feel that you can provide a glowing testimonial of the person, it’s best to politely decline to write them a letter of recommendation. Providing a half-hearted recommendation isn’t fair to the job seeker or the hiring manager. You also don’t want to put your own reputation on the line by embellishing facts.

If you determine that you can write a letter of recommendation, it’s important to remember that this is different from a letter of reference. A letter of reference is more general in nature, while a letter of recommendation is specific and addressed to a person. To that end, make sure you have the following information from the job seeker:

— The hiring manager’s name, job title, company name and address.

— The job description that the job seeker has applied to.

— What the job seeker specifically wants you to address in the letter.

— Any submission guidelines from the company.

Main Components of a Letter of Recommendation

A letter of recommendation should follow business letter formatting. It generally has these main components: your contact information, the date, the recipient’s contact information, the salutation, a sentence to identify the purpose of your letter, a paragraph that shows how you know the person and the skills you recommend them for, a paragraph highlighting why the person is qualified for the position along with specific examples of the skills you are highlighting, a summary and a conclusion.

When preparing the letter, make sure that it is easy to identify the purpose of your letter and that it reflects a professional but genuine tone.

Your Contact Information

This is written at the top left of the page and should include your name, job title, company address, phone number and email address. Or, you can also use your personal letterhead if sending a hard copy letter.

Date

This should be the date that you finalize and send the letter. This reflects that the information is current.

Recipient’s Contact Information

This includes the hiring manager’s name, job title and company address.

Salutation

In business letter formatting, it is appropriate to use a formal salutation such as Dear Mr. Last Name. You would only use the recipient’s first name if you know the person informally.

Opening Sentence

This should clearly state to the recipient why you are writing them a letter. For example, “I highly recommend Paula Greene for the position of X at Company Y.”

First Paragraph

Identify how you know the job seeker and how long you have known them. Also, identify the skills you will highlight in the letter. Make sure to include the skills that the job seeker has asked you to focus on. If they haven’t identified a skill, use the job position listing to identify what skills the position calls for. Identify one or two to highlight.

For example, “Paula worked in the human resources department that I oversee for six years from March 2013 to June 2019. During that time I saw her growth as a professional, especially in regards to skill A and skill B.”

Second Paragraph

In this paragraph, you want to provide specific examples of how the person has demonstrated those skills. Try to include measurable results when speaking to their skills.

For example, if the job seeker worked in sales, did they create a new method that had a positive impact on the department? If they worked in management, did they decrease the number of turnovers with an improved onboarding system? Take some time to look over their performance review reports that may still be on file from when they worked with you if you need to refresh your memory.

Summary

Summarize the points of your letter in one sentence. Use phrasing to demonstrate that you would confidently recommend this person for the position. For example, “In summary, Paula would be an asset to your organization in this position and I recommend her without any hesitations due to her proven abilities in skill A and skill B.”

Conclusion

This final paragraph generally provides information about how to contact you if the hiring manager would like more details or would like to speak to you personally. Make sure to include any specific instructions for contacting you, if applicable.

For example, “If you would like more details about my recommendation or would like to ask me additional questions, please feel free to contact me at the email address or phone number listed above.”

Closing

Appropriate phrases for this are “Sincerely,” “Cordially” and “Respectfully.” Follow with your name and then your title on separate lines.

If you are sending a hard copy, make sure to include space for your actual signature above your typed name. If you are sending an email copy, a real signature generally isn’t necessary.

